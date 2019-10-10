Since Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s split was announced on Aug. 10, Cyrus has been in the news quite a bit. Her whirlwind romances with Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson have made headlines on practically a daily basis, and she appeared to be moving on from the breakup on her own terms. But is Liam Hemsworth dating anyone? Until now, fans haven’t gotten many clues about how the actor is coping with the divorce. But it sounds like he may be officially ready to date again.

On Oct. 9, a source claimed to Us Weekly that Hemsworth “hasn’t been dating anyone” but is “open to meeting new people.” Elite Daily reached out to a representative for Hemsworth for confirmation, but has not heard back by the time of publication. This update comes just days after Cyrus and Simpson confirmed their new relationship via a series of Instagram stories together. It’s impossible to know for sure how Hemsworth is handling this news, but regardless, the breakup can’t have been easy for anyone involved. It’s good to see Cyrus and Hemsworth both healing on their own timelines (even though it’s still heartbreaking that MiLiam is no more).

Let’s back up a bit. In December 2018, Cyrus and Hemsworth got married after more than nine years together (they first met on the set of The Last Song in 2009). Their decade-long relationship was by no means effortless — they broke up three times over the course of those years — but it was obvious that they loved each other deeply. Earlier this year, Cyrus penned a super romantic and personal love letter to Hemsworth in honor of his 29th birthday, which highlighted some of the details of their relationship. She also attended the Isn’t It Romantic premiere in Hemsworth’s stead when he wasn’t feeling well.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fast forward to August 2019, when rumors began to fly that Cyrus was single when fans noticed she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring in Instagram photos. Then, on Aug. 10, the news hit — Hemsworth and Cyrus were officially separated. The same day, photos surfaced of Cyrus kissing Carter on a boat in Italy. Hemsworth confirmed the breakup news with an Instagram post, and Cyrus released the single “Slide Away,” which seemed to tell her side of the story.

Carter and Cyrus continued to get hot and heavy over the course of the next two months, before reportedly ending things toward the end of September. In the midst of all this, Hemsworth filed for divorce, which effectively put an end to fans’ hope that they might reconcile. A source told Entertainment Tonight at the time that Hemsworth “never wanted to share Miley with anyone. He loves her and he is far too traditional. He finally realized he just wants to start fresh."

Cue the bittersweet tears. As tragic as this breakup is, Cyrus has made it clear that she’s the “healthiest and happiest” she’s been in years — and one can only hope Hemsworth is doing well, too. They’ve moved on in different ways, but ultimately, they’re each doing their own thing. And at some point, Hemsworth might jump back into the dating game (maybe sooner rather than later). It will certainly be intriguing to find out who he's linked with next.