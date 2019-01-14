Miley Cyrus loves her husband. Yes, husband. I'm emotional about it. Sunday, Jan. 13, was Liam Hemsworth's 29th birthday, and in honor of it, his wife (!!) posted a long, heartfelt love letter to him describing everything she loves about him and their life together. And Miley Cyrus' birthday post for Liam Hemsworth is going to hit you right in the feels, whether you've been ride or die for Miley and Liam since The Last Song or not.

Cyrus and Hemsworth, after nearly 10 years of being together (with one three-year breakup thrown in there somewhere), finally got married in December 2018. It was a small ceremony that appeared to be held in a home. Their house in Malibu was heartbreakingly one of the houses lost in the California wildfires in November 2018, so it's not clear if the house they got married in was their new home or the home of a family member. Either way, these two are hitched. And Cyrus had some seriously romantic words to share with the world in honor of her husband's (still not over that) birthday.

"L, HBD to my #1," Cyrus started off in the post, which was a screenshot of a note on her phone. "When we met, you were 19, Today you are 29. I thought I could share some of my favorite things about my favorite dude in honor of this very special day."

Then she started to gush. Cyrus penned,

The way you look at me, the way you look at our dogs, our pigs, our horses, our cats, our fish. The way you look at your family … your friends … at strangers … at life. The way you look at the ocean and the way you always take your time. The way you go outside when I ask ‘what’s the weather like?’ instead of checking your phone …

Please don't ask me how I'm doing after that slight "When I Look At You" reference. I am not OK.

Cyrus went on to list a few of her favorite things about Hemsworth, and by a few, I mean a lot.

"The look on your face when you receive good news and how you look AT the bad news," she said. "I love how you always try things your way, but are never to[o] proud to ask for help. (Yes, I’ve noticed and taken note, I’m a work in progress). The way you paint, the colors you choose... I love your dirty socks on the floor cause that means YOU’RE HOME." I don't know why that last line just really punches me in the gut?? Like, I love that?? That is really freaking cute somehow??

Then she talked about how much she loves it when he introduces her to new bands, how he listens to her while she writes new songs, how she loves looking up recipes late at night with him so they can cook them in the morning while drinking hot cups of coffee (almost as hot as he is — her words, not mine, but I also agree), watching The Sandlot and RuPaul's Drag Race (same), and having a "teeth brushin' partner" who likes to help comb her hair. Basically, this is the cutest f*cking thing Miley Cyrus has ever written. Frame it. Put it in the MOMA.

Then, then, she said THIS:

I even love when you shrink my favorite t-shirt in the dryer — because having a boyfriend (oh em gee I almost forgot you’re my friggen husband now) that does laundry is pretty much the best thing ever. I love how you learn and grow. I love writing songs about you on the piano. I love how you let ME be ME.

Husband!! Not boyfriend!! Excuse me while I sob into my pillow while blasting "One In A Million" on repeat.

She finished off the love letter by saying, "I'm proud of the person you have become and look forward to all the good we will contribute ToGeThEr in the future. You and Me baby ..... let's take this dark place head on and shine through with the light of L.O.V.E. Thank you for giving me the happiest days of my life. Yours truly, M."

I can't with this. I am done. Out for the count. Deceased. Ended. Canceled. Goodbye.

I <3 U, MILEY AND LIAM.