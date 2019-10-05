It's safe to say that people are losing it over Miley Cyrus and her dating life right now. It's not surprising. The 26-year-old singer has been the subject of two very recent breakups. Now, she's been spotted with Australian musician Cody Simpson. And instead of fighting or ignoring the attention from the press, Cyrus has decided to take it head on by posting to her Instagram Stories. And it's pretty clear that Miley Cyrus' Instagram posts about Cody Simpson show she's crushing hard, so it totally sounds like a new romance is on the rise.

Some fans are happy to see Cyrus swooning over a new love interest, but others are a little upset about how quickly Cyrus has seemed to moved on from her long-term partner. Miley split from her husband Liam Hemsworth during the summer of 2019, with it being publicly announced in August. Cyrus and Hemsworth were together for a span of ten years — with a relationship that was what some might call turbulent, if you're considering all of the on-and-off parts. Some fans were pretty wrecked by the announcement of their official split after finally tying the knot.

And then, Cyrus was spotted hanging out with Kaitlynn Carter shortly after the split. People first reported Miley's breakup with new flame Kaitlynn Carter on Sept. 21. But according to Us Weekly and a comment Carter left on Cyrus' Instagram, the two are still friends.

It appears Miley has moved on to a new love interest: Cody Simpson. On Friday, Oct. 4 TMZ shared a video of Cyrus and Simpson kissing at Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood. Let's just say that nobody kept calm when this came to surface.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images // Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As Miley typically likes to speak up for herself, she let fans in on what's going on in her dating life right now. Instead of keeping quiet about her make-out session, she went on Instagram and posted all about her new man.

Per her Instagram Stories, Cyrus is clearly crushing on Simpson. The singer's first post was a black and white shirtless pic of Cody Simpson, with the text overlay checking off Cyrus' wants, apparently — "22 [check], Australian (my type) [check], Abs [check], Hot Girl Fall [check]." Following that was a repost of the TMZ vid of the pair kissing, where she cheekily captioned about how she just wanted her Açaí Bowl and her "morning makeout session in peace."

As if this wasn't enough to draw the conclusion that the two are def becoming an item, she finished her thread with a post from Simpson's Insta, which was a screengrab from a BuzzFeed article titled "Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Kissed And People Have A LOT To Say About It" and her comment? "Thank you #HotGirlFall."

I guess #HotGirlFall might end up being a thing now. Or, at least, it is for Cyrus.

Considering some fans were not happy about her moving on so quicky — some even going as far as to shame her for it — Miley put out a statement on Twitter to voice her perspective on the issue and ask for the public to please not make it "awkward for her" and to "get used to me dating — this is where I'm at! #HotGirlFall."

If you're wondering how Cody Simpson and Miley became a ~thing~, they have actually been pretty close for a while now. The two have been friends for years, and sometimes you just can't help crushing on your best friend. In a 2015 article from GQ Australia, Simpson called Miley "one of [his] best friends" and stated, "she helps with some of that transitional stuff – trying to escape your childhood. She’s super open-minded and I’m working on becoming more like that.”

From BFFs to a potential couple? Only time will tell. But it's def true that Miley is crushing on Cody — and she's obviously not ashamed to let the world know.