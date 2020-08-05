This Promo For Jason Mesnick's 'Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever' Episode Is Intense

Get ready for a walk down one very dramatic memory lane, because Jason Mesnick's Bachelor history is about to be front and center again. Fans remember him as the first real bad boy of the series, known for breaking hearts way too late in the season. In case you missed it the first time around (it did happen in 2009, after all), this promo for Jason Mesnick's Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever episode should cue you in as to why his reign as the Bachelor changed the series forever.

For anyone in need of a refresher, Mesnick was the The Bachelor's lead for Season 13. During the finale episode, he broke things off with Molly Malaney and proposed to Melissa Rycroft. After the season ended, however, he realized he wasn't over Malaney. So, he did what any ratings-loving producer would suggest and broke up with Rycroft during his season's "After The Final Rose" so he could get back with his runner-up.

Since June 8, Bachelor Nation has been revisiting some of the best — and worst — love stories on Monday nights thanks to The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever. The series has included highlights from JoJo Fletcher's season, Ben Higgin's season, and many more. After peeking at the promo for Mesnick's ~dramatic~ run as Bachelor, it's clear why producers chose it as one of the greatest:

Basically, Mesnick set the stage for future heartbreakers like Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Peter Weber to get down on one knee and propose to a contestant, only to break things off on-camera to chase after a different woman. Though rewatching the ending of Mesnick's season is going to be painful, it's comforting to know Mesnick, Malaney, and Rycroft all got their happily ever afters. Mesnick and Malaney are married and have two kids: their daughter and Mesnick's son from his previous marriage. Rycroft went on to become a TV host as well as the winner of Dancing With The Stars Season 15. She's now married to her husband Tye Strickland, with whom she has three kids.

Though it seems everyone has moved on, the end of the promo hints more dirt will be dug up on this episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever. Leave it to ABC to give viewers what they want, even a decade later. Revisit the trio's messy history on Monday, Aug. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.