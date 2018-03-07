After that brutal hour of their unedited breakup during Part 1 of The Bachelor finale, Becca and Arie's reunion on "After the Final Rose" was never going to be pretty. Discussing with your ex about what went wrong in your relationship is always awkward to do on live TV, but these two's interactions hit a new level of uncomfortable on the last half of the season finale. Arie and Becca reunited on "After the Final Rose," and I would now be more than content to never see Arie on TV again.

Sitting as separately as you could on the onstage couch, Arie and Becca needed the facilitation from Chris Harrison to begin the conversation. It may have taken the pair a second to warm up, but what proceeded after was a fairly low-key discussion that didn't really make Arie look any better.

Arie touched upon the guilt and shame that the decision brought him, and emphasized the other contestants' / Becca's squad hope that Becca knew the incident was his fault, not hers. Repeating much of what she shared in her interview with PEOPLE, Becca emphasized that she wished Arie would have been more honest about his mindset in the early days of their relationship.

More to come...