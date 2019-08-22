If there’s one thing in my life that has been consistent over the past six years, it’s my dedication to the Bachelor franchise. Jobs have changed, apartments have changed, even friends have come and gone — but my love for America’s favorite reality dating show has remained steadfast. One of my favorite things to do is follow the married Bachelor couples after their time on the show is over. Not everyone finds lasting love on the franchise, but for those who do, it’s pretty sweet to watch them live happily ever after.

The Bachelor, Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise have all resulted in a number of engagements, but weddings aren’t quite as common. Notable engaged couples include JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen, and Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo (who are set to get married later this month). There are also the couples who end the show sans engagement ring, but with a decision to stay together, like Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph.

But a number of relationships that began on the Bachelor franchise have taken things all the way to the altar. It’s these fairytale romances that convince fans the show can really work, despite some seasons ending in heartbreak. For a little trip down memory lane, here’s the full roundup of married couples from the Bachelor franchise so far.

Trista Rehn & Ryan Sutter Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Trista Rehn was the runner-up on Season 1 of The Bachelor in 2002, then went on to be the first Bachelorette the following year. She gave Ryan Sutter her final rose, and the two were married in a televised wedding in December 2003. They now live in Colorado and have two children together, and they still post sweet photos thanking the show for bringing them together.

Jason Mesnick & Molly Malaney Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney met during Season 13 of The Bachelor back in 2009, but their story wasn’t an immediate fairytale — Mesnick broke up with Malaney during the final week to propose to Melissa Rycroft. But shortly afterward, he had a change of heart. On After The Final Rose, Mesnick ended things with Rycroft to get back together with Malaney. The two were married in 2010 and now have one child together, in addition to Mesnick’s son from a previous relationship.

Ashley Hebert & JP Rosenbaum Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ashley Hebert didn’t find love during her stint on The Bachelor (she was a finalist on Brad Womack’s season), but she was chosen as the Season 7 Bachelorette in 2011. On the show, she chose J.P. Rosenbaum to receive her final rose, and the two got married in December 2012. They now have two children together, and Hebert is a pediatric dentist.

Sean Lowe & Catherine Guidici Roberto Gonzalez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sean Lowe first captured viewers’ hearts as a finalist on Emily Maynard’s season, and he was then cast as the lead on Season 17 of The Bachelor in 2013. He chose Catherine Guidici, and the couple got married in January 2014. They have two children together and are currently expecting a third. Lowe and Guidici remain a fan-favorite couple for being so funny and down-to-earth — Lowe still sometimes live-tweets The Bachelor with his own self-deprecating commentary.

Desiree Hartsock & Chris Siegfried Earl Gibson III/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bridal designer Desiree Hartsock became the Season 9 Bachelorette in 2013 after getting her heart broken by Sean Lowe a few months prior. After a super dramatic season, she ended the show engaged Chris Seigfried, and the couple married in January 2015. They have two children together and live on the West Coast. In 2018, they appeared together on the TV show Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The 22nd season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2018, was nothing if not surprising. Race car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Becca Kufrin during the finale, then started having doubts and missing his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. He ultimately ended things with Kufrin and asked Burnham to take him back, which she did. It was unconventional for certain, but it worked out for the best — Luyendyk married Burnham in January 2019, and the couple welcomed their daughter Alessi in May.

Marcus Grodd & Lacy Faddoul Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Marcus Grodd, who had appeared on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette, met Lacy Faddoul from Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor during the first season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2014. They got engaged on the season finale and married on the first episode of Season 2, but then ended things the next year — and it was revealed that they were never legally married in the first place. Oops.

Jane Roper & Tanner Tolbert Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On the second season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015, Jade Roper, a contestant on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor, met Tanner Tolbert, a contestant on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette. The couple fell in love and got engaged throughout the season, and they were married in January 2016. They have two children together (one of whom was born in July).

Carly Waddell & Evan Bass Rick Diamond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Waddell and Bass met on the set of Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 in 2016. Waddel, who had previously appeared on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor, initially friendzoned Bass, who had competed on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette. But their love grew slowly, and at the end of the season, they tearfully got engaged. The wedding happened in August 2017 during the next season of BiP. Waddell and Bass are currently expecting their second child.

Krystal Nielson & Chris Randone Yet another Bachelor in Paradise romance blossomed during the fifth season in 2018, when Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone fell in love. The two had appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor and Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, respectively — where they were both portrayed as villians. They tied the knot in June 2019, and the wedding was aired on the newest season of BiP.