Keep calm, Bachelor Nation, because we have another wedding on the horizon! When it comes to promising a lifetime of commitment, alums from the Bachelor franchise have recently experienced ups and downs. Season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe split with fiancé Shawn Booth late last year, but on the other hand, former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. joined the small club of leading men married to women from their season when he and Lauren Burnham tied the knot. I hope you're keeping your champagne glasses polished, because another past lead will walk down the aisle soon. When are Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo getting married? They'll officially become Mr. and Mrs. this summer.

To be fair, Season 13 Bachelorette Rachel has always been quick to assure fans that she and Final Rose pick Bryan are the real deal, but the couple has talked about earlier wedding dates in the past. Understandably, life seemed to get in the way of any plans to tie the knot ASAP. Following their 2017 engagement, Bryan began building his health and wellness business, while lawyer Rachel took on some TV hosting opportunities. As for whether they'll follow in the steps of other past contestants and start a Bachelor-themed podcast, that's TBD.

After nearly two years of engagement, Rachel appears to have made the wedding date Instagram official. On Jan. 28, she shared a photo of herself with her wedding planner, writing alongside it, "Countdown to making RnB official." She then included the hashtag #summer2019.

Although she hasn't announced ceremony specifics yet, Rachel later confirmed that the photo marked the beginning of her wedding countdown. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she revealed:

I am ready! I just announced on Instagram literally today that it is summer 2019 that we are getting married, the latter part of summer. I haven't announced the official date yet. It will be a destination wedding in a warmer location, closer to Colombia, where Bryan's from, but it's not in Colombia.

Rachel also revealed that her wedding dress will be from designer Randi Rahm, who also created former Bachelorette Ashley Hebert's dress for her televised wedding to J.P. Rosenbaum in 2012. "She did the dress that I met the guys in the first night [and] she designed the dress that Bryan proposed to me in, so it only makes sense that that's who I go with to design my wedding dress that I'm walking down the aisle to Bryan in," Rachel told ET.

While Ashley's dress had its moment in spotlight on TV, Bachelor Nation will likely have to stick to Instagram photos for a glimpse of Rachel's gown. The attorney admitted in December 2018 that realizing ABC wasn't going to televise the big day set her into official planning mode for a private affair. Well, what else can you do if the Mouse and his wallet won't come through?

Rachel and Bryan aren't the only Bachelor Nation couple who took matters into their own hands for their wedding day. Although franchise host Chris Harrison officiated their ceremony, Arie and Lauren's January 2019 wedding was private, and Bachelor in Paradise stars Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti also plan to marry on their own terms in August 2019. Thanks to Rachel's hint that she's getting married in the "latter part" of the summer, it looks like Bachelor fans might have two August weddings to keep tabs on.

Congrats to Rachel as she officially delves into becoming a bride!