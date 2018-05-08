Your 20s are a tough time, full of growth and huge life changes that seem to never end. Between school, dating, making friends, and figuring out your career, you've got a lot on your plate, and sometimes it might feel like you don't know what to do or where to go from here. But that's where a little guidance from your mom can come in handy — after all, moms always do seem to know best. (Seriously, how do they do it?!) That's why I sought out to find advice from moms about being single in your 20s — and they all shared some serious words of wisdom. After all, who better to help you figure out your life and your future than the women who have sacrificed so much to get you to where you are now, and who have watched you grow and evolve from day one?

If you need a little push in the right direction to become your best self, these moms have you covered. From putting yourself first and building up your self-confidence to traveling and learning as much as you can, here's some important, mom-approved advice that will make navigating your way through your 20s a much better experience.

1 Learn To Love Yourself Giphy Love your body now. Appreciate it for what it is today and what it will give you tomorrow. I have emotionally beat myself up about this flaw or that flaw, about weight, etc. It's important to take care of your body, and to be healthy, but love yourself while you're on that journey. Once you've made a baby, carried it, given birth to it... It gave me a deeper understanding and gratitude for what it is capable of doing. I love myself more now that I'm a mother. I should've started earlier. —Ikira Di Lorenzo, 34

2 Follow Your Heart And Take Chances Giphy Go with your heart. In your 20s it’s all emotion. If you don’t feel it, it won’t ever happen. Also, I famously confessed I had a crush on my future husband after eight years of knowing him. So the major advice: Tell the person how you feel about them. The worst thing is not to. —Grace

3 Spend Time On Yourself, And Travel Giphy Enjoy it! Learn who you truly are. [It's] cliche, but learn to love yourself. You have all the time in the world to have a relationship and start a family. But what you don’t get back is that time that you dedicate to yourself. I would advise you to travel more. See the world and become more cultured. There is so much going on in this world that we are limited to knowing here in our country. See it for yourself. —Karla Espinoza, 26

4 Never Sell Yourself Short Giphy My advice for single 20-somethings as a mother definitely is different than the advice I would offer if I wasn’t [a mother]. Majorly, because I am able to clearly see the majesty in a little girl who may one day sell herself short. That’s probably my greatest one: DON'T sell yourself short! I think the trick to attracting positives when it comes to dating is to be self aware, YOU ARE WORTHY! I think another important one, that [ties in] with this one is: Protect yourself, your heart and your body. [It] may be old school, but you’re a temple and you make the rules. Your heart isn’t something you just give away, it has to be earned, and the best part is, only YOU can put the price tag [on it]. Nobody else can choose its value but YOU. —Ariana Nunez, 30

5 Put Your Personal Growth First Giphy The advice I would give girls in their 20s is…to work on your personal growth first and foremost. Consider getting to know yourself really well. Develop your confidence level, as this is a really big key to your career successes, attracting a solid partner, gaining friends of like mind you can depend on, or just a fun date. Love yourself and with that energy, you will attract others in your life of like confidence! —Robyn Bennett

6 Don't Stress Too Much Giphy Enjoy your career, travel if you can, meet people, exercise, and when the right person comes across, you'll know it! Don't stress about it. —Maria Diamantis, 46