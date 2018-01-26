These Tweets About Taco Bell's Nacho Fries Show How Torn Everyone Is About Them

Oh, happy day: Nacho Fries are officially here. The Taco Bell fanatic in your friend group has probably already visited multiple locations to compare and contrast the quality and determine who's serving up the best fries. But let's be real, if your friend is a Taco Bell fanatic, they're probably biased, so you'll need to find a more objective review elsewhere. What better place to go than Twitter, where everyone is constantly sharing their unsolicited opinions on things? These tweets about Taco Bell's Nacho Fries prove that everyone is feeling torn about the new menu item.

Quick background here: Taco Bell has officially welcomed Nacho Fries to their menu, after rumors began circulating in late 2017. The fries are dusted with bold Mexican seasoning and come with a warm, creamy cheese dipping sauce. You can order them a la carte for $1, or add them to any meal for 49 cents, if you just need a little extra something with your Crunchwrap Supreme.

Now, fair warning: If you're hoping that Twitter will help you decide whether or not the Nacho Fries are worth trying, you're out of luck. The fries are very polarizing thus far. Some people think that they're the best thing since sliced bread, while others would appear to maybe prefer a piece of sliced bread.

Some people are really digging the fabulous, flavorful fries.

Others are not so impressed with the latest addition.

Some people just don't really understand the hype.

Not everyone has tried them yet, but the temptation is definitely there.

SOS, help these people make their Nacho Fry dreams come true!

Some people are worried about the, um, side effects of the fries.

One person pointed out that Nacho Fries could be Taco Bell's attempt at carne asada fries.

And another warned that the fries could potentially be unsafe for long-time vegetarians or vegans.

Not only are people talking about the fries themselves, but the official commercial for Nacho Fries has been getting quite a bit of buzz.

At the end of the day, even the skeptics are gearing up to try these out.

Despite the conflicting reviews, I would say that these fries are definitely worth trying out. After all, they're only $1, and less if you're ordering something else. So if you don't like them, it's not a total waste of money.

If you do try them, and you happen to dig them, then you'll be pumped to hear this: You can actually order the Nacho Fries Supreme or Bell Grande. What does that mean exactly? Well, you know how you can customize regular nachos, with toppings like sour cream and pico de gallo? You can do the same thing with Taco Bell's Nacho Fries. Topping options include beef, pico de gallo, nacho cheese, and sour cream, so get ready to fill up. Still hungry? Consider trying Taco Bell's revamped $5 box, which comes with Nacho Fries, as well as a Doritos Locos Taco, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, and medium drink.

If you really love Nacho Fries, and Taco Bell in general, you can get fully swagged out with Forever 21's Taco Bell apparel. You might be thinking, "Wearing your favorite fast food brand on your clothing seems a little excessive." To that I say, let me live! Seriously, these pieces are super cute and perfect for the true taco fanatic.

Remember, the Nacho Fries are only around for a limited time, so get 'em while you can. And don't be too sad about the time limit, because Taco Bell will be adding 20 new items to their Dollar Cravings menu throughout 2018. I knew it was gonna be a good year, but I was honestly not prepared for this — but I sure am ready now.

