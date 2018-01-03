When Will Taco Bell's Nacho Fries Be Available? They're Coming Soon, So Get Hungry

As turmoil unfolded in the land of high school boyfriends, Karen turned to comfort Queen B, Regina George, and asked a very important question: "You want to do something fun? You want to go to Taco Bell?" Though the head of the clique turned down such an inviting offer, you're certainly not going to want to, especially because of a new menu item. Much like Karen from Mean Girls, you're probably wondering, "When will Taco Bell's Nacho Fries be available?" You'll be pleased to know they're on their way.

Beginning Jan. 25, hungry customers nationwide will be able to enjoy the bold, tasty treat with their order. The fries — complete with Mexican seasoning and a nacho cheese dipping sauce for the adventurous — will certainly send your tastebuds on a wild journey. Oh, did we mention this order is only a dollar? Looks like you're going to have to get two.

This lovely addition is about more than a simple side order; it's about showing customers that great taste doesn't have to be expensive. Taco Bell plans to roll out new Dollar Menu items — on top of its 20 mainstay options — that'll leave your stomach and wallet full, and the Nacho Fries are the first up for 2018. Obviously, the restaurant is kicking off the new year with a bang thanks to these bad boys.

"We believe passionately that people should have more than just the ability to eat for $1; they should be able to feast," Taco Bell's Chief Marketing Officer, Marisa Thalberg, said in a statement. "We are (and always have been) committed to coming up with the most craveable, creative menu items that set the bar for what great food at a great value should be."

If you're thinking about making a pit stop for these babies, you're going to have to act fast. These fries make their debut for a limited time à la carte for $1, so time is of the essence, folks. For those who are up for a challenge, the fries will also be served Supreme for $2.49 and Bell Grande for $3.49, which is topped off with fan-favorites including beef, pico de gallo, nacho cheese, and sour cream. Skipped lunch? Make up for it at dinner with a $5 box with fries, a Doritos Locos Taco, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, and a medium drink.

Naturally, when visiting your fave fast-food chain, it's imperative to go all out. While you're enjoying your Nacho Fries — and waiting for the next item on the $1 Menu to make a grand appearance — make sure you're wearing something from the Taco Bell X Forever 21 Collection (necessary for die-hard fans). Women will find tanks and tops, cropped hoodies, and bodysuits. Sweatshirts, hoodies, and anorak jackets are available for men. None of the offerings exceeds $30, so the mentality is somewhat similar to the $1 items at the restaurant. No judgment if you stock up on a few items (and a few orders of fries).

“We’ve seen our fans get individually creative in expressing their love for Taco Bell through fashion, and we believe this collection with Forever 21 is going to be everything they would expect from us in extending the Taco Bell lifestyle to fashion: original, affordable, creative, a little quirky, and definitely fun,” Thalberg said in a statement.

Looks like you're going to head on the lunch line in style on Jan. 25. Looking forward to seeing you there.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.