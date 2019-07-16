When The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown got candid about her sexual history in a promo for the show, it was the admission heard 'round the internet: "I f*cked in a windmill, and guess what — we did it a second time." Ever since that reveal, fans have been wildly speculating about the circumstances surrounding the picturesque deed, namely, who she did the deed with. As they did on the episode, let's cut to the chase. It was Peter. Yep, Pilot Pete, who was the one behind the much-anticipated sexcapade, and the tweets about Peter and Hannah's windmill fantasy suite are honestly too much to handle.

Peter was the first man viewers got to see go on a date with Hannah in Crete, Greece. They reunited after their California hometown date with a warm embrace at the waterside, where they then boarded a sailboat to take in their new surroundings.

Of course, you can't have a romantic sailing day without the classic Titanic pose on the bow of the boat (complete with the requisite "I'm king of the world!" from Peter).

From there, the date went from sweet to steamy pretty quickly. During a horizontal makeout session on the boat, Peter called Hannah "the most beautiful girl in the world," and asked her if she knew how much he liked her. It was all very romantic, but to the camera, Hannah revealed that there was still another layer to him that she wanted to see — namely, the love layer.

At the evening portion of the date, Pilot Pete finally delivered. After quite a few false starts, one of which of course included a reference to flying an airplane on their hometown date, he finally told Hannah that he loved her.

Almost immediately, Hannah pulled out an envelope, which invited the two lovebirds to enjoy a night together in the fantasy suite. Obviously, Peter accepted the invitation.

The second they rolled up to where they would be spending the night, it clicked with fans. The windmill was the fantasy suite! And Peter and Hannah were about to go in it! Peter was the windmill romancer!

Peter stans were especially happy — though some were a little jealous — to see their fave take his physical relationship with Hannah to the next step.

Upon entering the windmill, the two quickly discovered a condom tucked away in their room, which Hannah (and anyone who watched Peter's hometown date) found particularly funny.

And there were plenty of viewers chiming in with a certain murder-mystery movie reference:

So it happened — apparently twice. Come morning time, audiences saw Hannah's dress and Peter's shoes discarded on the floor, and Hannah and Peter happily lounging in bed. Fans were rightfully excited to see Hannah unapologetically express her sexuality.

However, not every fan was over the moon about the windmill reveal, especially after another fan-favorite, Tyler, did not have a steamy hookup with Hannah like they anticipated.

However, one MVP that fans can agree on is the windmill, who Twitter users have anthropomorphized and celebrated for its iconic role in the episode.

Season 15 of The Bachelorette continues with the "Men Tell All" special at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 22, on ABC.

