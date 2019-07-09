It's been a long, strange trip so far for Hannah's season of The Bachelorette, but the leading lady and her guys finally made it to one of the last stops of the journey: hometown dates. For Peter Weber, the 27-year-old pilot with major dreamboat energy, a hometown visit meant finally introducing Hannah to his adorable, aeronautical family. All season, viewers have heard about Pilot Pete's parents, whose own love story began when his dad was a pilot and his mom was a flight attendant, but in the July 8 episode, fans are wondering about a different member of the family. Who is Peter's brother on The Bachelorette? Viewers of the show are desperate to find out more about the younger Weber.

Peter was first in line to bring Hannah home to meet his family. Following their stay in Amsterdam, they reunited in the Southern California city of Westlake Village, where he lives with his parents. After a quick drive in Peter's sleek Mercedes, they hopped into an even more impressive mode of transportation — you guessed it, an airplane.

After the flight, Peter and Hannah spent time with the Weber family, including his father, also named Peter, his mother, Barbara, and — drumroll — his younger brother, Jack, who immediately piqued the interest of Bachelorette viewers.

Jack Weber — otherwise known as the @jettinjack to Peter’s @pilot_pete on Instagram — is, you may have guessed, a pilot as well. According to an Instagram post, Jack graduated from UCLA with a B.S. in applied mathematics in 2017. His IG bio says he is a certified flight instructor in Camarillo, CA.

It appears his shared profession with his brother has allowed the two to foster a strong bond with one another. The duo often post about each other on social media, and they appear very close.

Jack and Peter's bond was especially apparent when the whole family was together with Hannah at the Weber household. After the family held hands and joyously yelled happy phrases in German — a tradition done before every meal they eat together — Jack took Hannah aside to talk about her relationship with his brother. As Jack explained the differences between himself and Peter (the former is "more pragmatic," while the latter is "a romantic"), fans on Twitter were busy chattering about the younger Weber.

While Hannah spoke with Jack, Peter was having heart-to-hearts with his parents, both of whom end up breaking down into tears during the hometown date, expressing both happiness to see Peter happy, but also concern over the potential for his heart to break. In addition to Jack, the Weber parents immediately captured the attention (and hearts) of audiences with their apparent earnestness and care for their son.

But back to Jack: From the looks of it, Twitter is not going to get over the young pilot any time soon. Could this be the start of a new romantic journey, or perhaps career, for Jack?

Despite all the newfound thirst for Jack, it seems like Peter is still a fan-favorite. In fact, it's possible that the introduction of his dreamy younger brother has only boosted the older sibling's appeal.

Has Hannah also fallen for the whole Weber crew? Only time will tell...

Season 15 of The Bachelorette continues at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 15, on ABC.