Just when you thought Melania Trump was done with the, um, interesting fashion choices after that whole "I really don't care, do u?" jacket drama, she introduced us to a shiny pair of brown leather pants. Don't get me wrong: I'm not saying there's anything wrong with leather pants at all. But the trousers practically blended in with the color of her skin and were only really noticeable when she moved her legs. Of course, Twitter had a lot to say about this, and the root of the tweets about Melania Trump's brown leather pants boils down to one question: is she wearing bottoms? Face, meet palm.

Returning to the White House on Dec. 27 after a trip to Iraq with her hubby President Trump, the first lady sported an emerald green coat, dark sunglasses, and the skin-colored pants with matching shoes. At first glance, it's hard to tell if she's any wearing leg wear at all. Taking to Twitter, some wondered what happened to her bottoms while others questioned if she was actually wearing a miniskirt — and the tweets grew increasingly concerned from there. Elite Daily reached out to representatives of the first lady for comment on the fashion choice, but did not immediately hear back.

Once you do a double take, it looks like a pretty chic outfit. But it's really quite the stunner at first:

Twitter is confusion.

As wild as this all might seem, Trump isn't a stranger to these kinds of situations. During the Iraq trip, she also got some side-eye for rocking a pair of Timberland boots while visiting an active combat zone. Honestly though, it doesn't seem like the worst choice of footwear for the first lady, after all the raised eyebrows she earned for wearing stilettos to hurricane-flooded areas — twice.

The first lady has made some, uh, interesting fashion choices before. In October, she was criticized for wearing a white pith hat during a trip to Africa, with many people pointing out its ties to colonialism and calling out Trump for her lack of understanding. When questioned about the backlash, she brushed it off, saying she'd rather people focus on her efforts instead of her fashion choices. She said, per The Independent:

You know what, we just completed an amazing trip, we went to Ghana, we went to Malawi, we went to Kenya, here we are in Egypt. I want to talk about my trip and not what I wear. That’s very important what I do, what we’re doing with USAID and what I do with my initiatives. I wish people would focus on what I do, not what I wear.

And of course, there's the infamous "I really don't care, do u?" jacket that Trump wore in June while visiting a detention center in Texas in the middle of the family separation crisis. The tweets were seriously angry, the memes were even wilder, and the headlines were all like, WTF. But a statement from Trump's spokesperson Stephanie Grisham maintained that there wasn't a hidden message behind the jacket, while the president claimed that it was aimed at the "fake news." OK, then.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

While some of us would really like to focus on her efforts, it can be kinda hard to when you've got situations like these constantly popping up. Maybe a simple black dress — or at least dark colored jeans — will work better next time.