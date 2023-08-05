45 Hot Outfits On Amazon That Aren't Overly Revealing & Look Good On Everyone

The right outfit can have the amazing ability of boosting confidence — whether you’re going out to brunch with friends or making an appearance at an upscale cocktail party. For those days you want to put a little pep in your step, I’ve rounded up a ton of hot (yet comfy) outfits on Amazon that look great on everyone. Not to mention, they aren’t super revealing — in fact, most of these pieces can go from work to home to happy hour with only minor modifications.

01 This Body-Hugging Dress With A Ruched Texture Wenrine Crew-Neck Bodycon Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon With its crew neckline and ruched detailing along the sides, this body-hugging dress strikes the perfect balance between sporty and stylish. Pair it with sneakers for a casual ensemble, or rock your favorite heels for a nighttime-ready look. Choose from a wide array of eye-catching jewel tones and soft neutrals. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

02 A Flowy Maxi Dress That’s Great For Special Occasions II ININ Faux Wrap Maxi Dress Amazon $36.99 See On Amazon From outdoor weddings to upscale cocktail parties, this drapey maxi dress is perfect for special occasions. A wrap-front neckline and high leg split give you the opportunity to show just a little bit of skin while still feeling covered. Besides the solid jewel tones available, this dress also comes in a bevy of lively floral and striped prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and prints: 45+

03 This Mock-Neck Bodysuit With A Strategically Placed Cutout MANGOPOP Cutout Bodysuit Amazon $21 See On Amazon Stretchy and formfitting, this bodysuit hugs your frame all the way from the mock neckline down to your hips. Perhaps its most unique feature, however, is its strategically placed cutout right above the bust. Pair it with denim, mini skirts, or high-waisted shorts for a fierce, confident look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 14

04 An Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress That’s Super Fluttery Pinup Fashion Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon With fluttery ruching around the bust and a tie waist, this flowy maxi dress is as pretty as can be. Plus, it gives you options when it comes to styling — wear it off your shoulders, off one shoulder, or as cap sleeves. Add your go-to pair of heels and a clutch, and you’re ready for weddings, dinners out, and more. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

Available colors and prints: 17

05 This Roomy Maxi Dress That Has A Pair Of Hidden Pockets Poetsky Strappy V-Neck Maxi Dress With Pockets Amazon $29 See On Amazon Hidden pockets? Yes, please. This maxi dress creates a loose, casual silhouette, enhanced by a pair of pockets for tons of convenience. The adjustable spaghetti straps let you get a fine-tuned fit, so you can wear the neckline low or high. This is one dress you’ll reach for when you’re in the mood for total comfort. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and prints: 21

06 The 2-Tone Dress That’s So Modern & Chic WDIRARA Keyhole Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Featuring a two-tone design and intriguing cutouts around the torso, this midi dress is guaranteed to stand out in a crowd. A side split allows your leg to peek through, while the wrapped front gives it a fun, modern twist. Go for basic black, or opt for sorbet-inspired colors like strawberry, mandarin, and lime green. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors and styles: 11

07 This Lightweight Cardigan Dress With Buttons Down The Front CMZ2005 Button-Down Cardigan Dress Amazon $42 See On Amazon This maxi dress takes everything you love about your favorite lightweight cardigan and makes into an entire outfit. Made of a stretchy ribbed fabric, the long-sleeve dress joins in the middle with a column of cute buttons. The deep V-neck also creates just the right amount of space for a layered statement necklace or cami. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 15

08 This Patterned Maxi Dress With A Free-Spirited Vibe R.Vivimos Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Ready to unleash your inner free spirit? This long-sleeve maxi dress is a great start. Covered in a groovy floral pattern, the flowy dress offers bell sleeves and a wrap front. Add a wide-brim hat and a chunky belt to complete the effortlessly cool vibe. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available prints: 7

09 A Chiffon Cowl-Neck Blouse That Hangs Just Right Dokotoo Cowl-Neck Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon Soft and drapey, this cowl-neck blouse elevates your everyday wardrobe. Pair it with slim-fit trousers for the office, or add denim and head out to meet friends for brunch. According to several reviewers, this top is also super comfortable and feels great against the skin. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

10 This Strapless Jumpsuit That’s So Versatile ZESICA Off-Shoulder Belted Jumpsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon What I love about this strapless jumpsuit is its unmatched versatility. Wear it with a pair of flip-flops for a casual brunch, or add some chunky heels for a striking evening ensemble. Featuring a tie-waist and wide, flowy legs, this one-piece is also bound to keep you in total comfort — regardless of your plans. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

11 A Romantic Maxi Dress With A Backless Design R.Vivimos Backless Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon With a tiered skirt and a backless design, this dreamy maxi dress is perfect for garden parties and warm days spent by the beach. The halter straps allow you to get just the right fit, while the smocked bodice hugs your chest without feeling too constricting. There are so many gorgeous hues to pick from, including lavender, sage green, and sky blue. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 28

12 This Wrap-Front Top That Looks Nice With Just About Everything Romwe Off-Shoulder Wrap Shirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon Whether you pair it with high-waisted jeans, a maxi skirt, or cutoff shorts, this off-the-shoulder top looks so elegant and chic. Its wrap-front design gives it a unique twist, while the long sleeves provide plenty of coverage in cooler weather. The soft, ribbed fabric tucks easily into your pants. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

Available colors and styles: 15

13 The Leopard-Print Midi Skirt That’s All Over Social Media Soowalaoo High-Waisted Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’ve spotted an influencer or two wearing a leopard-print skirt, now’s the time to try the trend for yourself. Luckily, this silky satin skirt comes at an amazingly wallet-friendly price point and goes with so many different things. Pair it with a crop top, turtleneck, or graphic tee — the possibilities are endless. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and prints: 8

14 These Racerback Tank Tops With A Soft, Ribbed Texture ODODOS Rib-Knit Crop Tank Tops (3-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Ideal for the gym, lounging at home, and running errands, these knit tank tops are a wardrobe staple. They’re made of a soft, ribbed fabric with a low-profile racerback design. Not to mention, their cropped length makes them perfect for wearing with high-waisted leggings, shorts, jeans, and skirts. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available multipacks: 67

15 A Breezy Chiffon Midi Skirt That Ties At The Waist Newchoice Midi Wrap Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon You’ll want to pack this midi wrap skirt for every sunny destination vacation — that’s how cute and comfy it is. (You could even wear it as a swim cover-up.) Made from light, airy chiffon, it ties at the waist, where it creates plenty of movement. Pick from aesthetically pleasing patterns such as leopard print, flowers, Swiss dots, and more. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and prints: 24

16 This Flare-Sleeve Bodysuit That’s So Groovy & Fun SheIn Deep-V Flare-Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon Incorporate a bit of ‘70s flair into your outfit with this bell-sleeve bodysuit. With its deep, V-shaped neckline and soft, stretchy fabric, it adds a bit of groovy fun to a pair of high-waisted jeans or faux suede mini skirt. Choose from three classic shades: black, burgundy, and navy blue. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: Black, Burgundy, Navy Blue

17 A Halter-Neck Bodysuit That’s An Elevated Wardrobe Staple ReoRia Halter-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon Pairing effortlessly with everything from wide-leg trousers to pencil skirts, this halter-neck bodysuit will get so much action in your closet. It comes in every color of the rainbow and then some, giving you the opportunity to infuse your wardrobe with a vibrant hue or a go-to neutral tone. The butter-soft material has plenty of spandex, so it’ll stretch everywhere you need it to. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

18 These Classic Straight-Leg Jeans With Just The Right Amount Of Stretch Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Straight Jeans Amazon $24 See On Amazon A pair of classic straight-leg jeans will carry you from day to night — and bonus points if they have a bit of stretch to them. These jeans from Levi Strauss & Co. offer a slim fit that isn’t overly constricting — you may even find that they’re comfier than leggings. Plus, they go with everything, from classic tees to flowy blouses. Available sizes: 2 — 28 (Short & Long Sizes Available)

Available colors: 17

19 This Ruffle-Sleeve Mini Dress That’s Just So Charming Nemidor Ruffle-Sleeve Swing Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon The ruffle sleeves on this mini dress give it a playful vibe that will add instant energy to your look. The loose silhouette gives it a flowy quality, while the jersey-knit material will keep you in comfort all day long. Choose from versatile solid hues as well as fresh floral and polka dot patterns. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors and prints: 14

20 This Wrap-Front Blouse That Can Be Casual Or Dressy IN'VOLAND Short-Sleeve Wrap Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon You can style this wrap-front blouse with heels and a pretty necklace, or you can wear it casually with jeans and sneakers. Either way, you’ll feel confident and look great. With its subtle batwing sleeves and ruched hem, the versatile top falls to the hips. Besides an array of jewel tones, it’s also available in gorgeous floral prints. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 32 Plus

Available colors and prints: 18

21 A Tie-Front Empire-Waist Blouse In A Gorgeous Lilac Shade Romwe Wrap Blouse Amazon $34 See On Amazon Tying just beneath the bust, this flowy empire-waist top makes for an elegant ensemble — just add a pair of skinny jeans or a chic pencil skirt. It comes in a gorgeous lilac hue, and you can dress it up with stacked jewelry or keep it simple with an understated pendant. . Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors and prints: Lilac

22 This Romantic Off-The-Shoulder Blouse With A Floral Lace Detail Asvivid Smocked Off-The-Shoulder Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder blouse will have you dreaming of romantic picnics and strolls through the park. It has floral lace detailing across the chest and shoulders, as well as flowy sleeves that gather at the wrist. Pair it with some high-waisted shorts for a stylish, warm-weather look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

23 The Playful Romper That Comes In Fun, Lively Prints Jeanewpole1 Wide-Leg Romper Amazon $33 See On Amazon Perfect for warmer days, this adorable romper will take you from backyard hangouts to happy hour at your favorite margarita spot. It has adjustable tie spaghetti straps and subtle ruching around the bust, as well as flowy leg openings for easy, breezy comfort. Choose from fresh, unique floral prints and fun polka dot patterns. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and prints: 21

24 A Lightweight Duster That Goes From The Pool To Dinner Dokotoo Lightweight Duster Amazon $27 See On Amazon One way to get the most out of this printed duster? Wear it over your swimsuit as a cover-up by the pool. Or, if you’re planning on staying on dry land, toss it on over a tank top and jeans. There are 11 stunning patterns to choose from — you’re bound to find one that suits your taste. Available sizes: One Size

Available colors and prints: 11

25 This Loose & Comfy Cami Top With A Built-In Bra 32 Degrees Flowy Bra Cami Amazon $18 See On Amazon Designed with built-in foam cups, this elegant cami top is ideal for those who want a little extra support without having to layer up with a bra. The subtle ruching along the scoop neckline adds an elevated touch, while the loose fit ensures maximum airflow — perfect for warmer weather. This top is so comfy, in fact, that you may end up sleeping in it. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

26 These Stretchy, High-Waisted Jeans You’ll Reach For On The Regular Gboomo Skinny Ankle Jeans Amazon $37 See On Amazon It’s time to stop settling for denim that’s rigid and inflexible — these high-waisted jeans offer just enough stretch for a comfy fit. The jeans have a stylish double-button zipper fly and light distressing along the edges, along with a rolled hem at each ankle. Besides this classic navy pair, you’ll also find black, light blue, and even olive green options. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors and styles: 33

27 This Long-Sleeve Shirt With A Chic Square Neckline MANGOPOP Square-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Even something as simple as a square neckline can make a top look instantly more chic. This long-sleeve shirt uses the silhouette to its advantage, creating a cool, slim-fitting look that pairs nicely with a variety of bottoms. Plus, for warmer weather, there are plenty of short-sleeve options available as well. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 18

28 A Pleated Midi Skirt That’s Swingy & Sophisticated CHARTOU Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Pair this pleated midi skirt with a turtleneck for something classic, or a T-shirt to give it a more modern aesthetic. Available in leopard print, polka dots, and daisies — as well as tried-and-true solid hues — the whimsical skirt swings effortlessly around your legs as you walk. An elastic band sits high on your waist, keeping the skirt in place without feeling too constricting. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and prints: 15

29 This Simple, Lightweight Cardigan That’s Perfect For Just A Little Warmth Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crew-Neck Cardigan Amazon $23 See On Amazon Available in over two dozen hues, this lightweight cardigan is perfect for toting along to your chilly office. Or, toss it in your bag and take it with you to the park or beach. Its ultra-soft cotton-modal yarn blend is soft and cozy against the skin, without feeling bulky or itchy. This is one basic you’ll always want to have on hand. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 27

30 A Stretchy Denim Skirt That’s An Updated Twist On The Mini Lexi Perfect Fit Stretch Denim Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon For those looking for a little extra coverage than a mini provides, this knee-length denim skirt is a great investment, but it still offers the same cool, laid-back style. Despite its body-hugging fit, it’s not constricting at all — the fabric has just the right amount of spandex for stretch. Choose from classic navy, crisp white, bold teal, and more. Available sizes: 2 — 24 Plus

Available colors and styles: 32

31 This Matching Pajama Set That’s Slinky & Soft CHYRII Cami Pajama Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon Your sleepwear can be both comfy and cute — this cami pajama set is proof. Made of a smooth, silky fabric, the loose-fitting set feels amazing against your skin, and the lace trim at the hem and neckline complete the look. It comes in nearly every color under the sun, so you can even rock your signature shade. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

32 The Layered Jumpsuit With An Asymmetrical Silhouette Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $37 See On Amazon This sleeveless jumpsuit offers something a little different — an asymmetrical silhouette with layers of fabric. Falling to about the mid-thigh, the one-piece has the polished look of a dress but the comfort of shorts. Pair it with your favorite accessories, from a wide-brim hat to stacked jewelry. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 28

33 A Sleek, Simple Cocktail Dress With A Midriff Cutout Pink Queen Crew-Neck Sleeveless Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon You’ll be ready to hit the town in this sleek cocktail dress — from its body-hugging fit to the cutout at the midriff, it’s bound to leave a lasting impression. Plus it comes in solids as well as playful two-tone designs (think: sky blue and azure, baby pink and mandarin). However, its midi length and crew neckline guarantee you’ll still feel covered throughout the night. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 27

34 This Swingy T-Shirt Dress That’s Both Casual & Elegant Amazon Essentials Scoop A-Line Shirt Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Once you find a wardrobe piece that’s both elegant and casual, never let it go. This A-line dress fits the bill perfectly — it has all of the comfiness of a T-shirt, but the style of a mini dress. Ready for layering, it goes with virtually any accessory in your closet, including wide-brim hats, scarves, tights, cardigans, and more. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors and prints: 21

35 A Button-Down Blouse That’s Just Dressy Enough luvamia V-Neck Top Amazon $28 See On Amazon For those days when you want to look dressy, but not too dressy, pull out this V-neck blouse. With delicate buttons down the front and a tie-knot closure, the flowy top adds breezy elegance to a pair of jeans — but thanks to the wide sleeves and ultra-soft fabric, it still feels totally comfortable. Plus, it’s available in tons of neutrals and jewel tones, so you’re bound to find a shade you fall in love with. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 34

36 The Black T-Shirt Dress That’s Utterly Timeless Germinate Bodycon T-Shirt Dress Amazon $16 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with an all-black maxi dress — especially when it’s this soft and comfortable. Made of a 100% cotton fabric, this T-shirt dress is skin-friendly and breathable, and the basic design means you can wear it on the regular. Slip on some Converse when running errands, then a pair of wedge sandals for dinner. Available sizes: Small Plus — XX-Large Plus

37 This Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress With Cute Bell Sleeves ONEYIM Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you opt for classic black or one of the adorable floral prints, you won’t regret wearing this mini dress to a music festival, backyard barbecue, or brunch date. Its smocked bodice sits off the shoulders, with long bell sleeves that add plenty of movement. For an on-trend look, add a choker necklace and some strappy sandals. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and prints: 15

38 A Ruched Tank Dress That’s As Cute As It Is Comfy BTFBM Bodycon Tank Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Never sacrifice comfort for style — that’s the philosophy behind this tank dress. With ruching on the front and an asymmetrical hem, the crew-neck garment moves with your body for an easy, slightly relaxed fit. It comes in a wide spectrum of hues, from vibrant jewel tones to subdued neutrals. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 36

39 This Airy Cotton Dress With A Unique Cross-Waist Shy Velvet Sleeveless Mini Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon There’s so much to love about this mini dress, from its skin-friendly cotton fabric to its unique cross-waist design. Ruched paneling in the back ensures that the dress hugs your body, while the flowy sleeves and tiered skirt complete the charming silhouette. It comes in a rainbow of vibrant hues, including bright pink, grass green, and apricot yellow. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

40 The Cardi That Y2K Dreams Are Made Of Floerns Rib-Knit Cardigan Amazon $27 See On Amazon Channel your inner Y2K fashionista with this lightweight rib-knit cardigan. Soft with just a bit of stretch, it features a simple tie closure in front. The sweater layers perfectly over a cami, but you can also sport it on its own for a night out. Choose from neutrals or fun colors like coffee, lime green, and dusty pink. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

41 A Mock-Neck Crop Top That Dresses Up The Basic Tank Verdusa Mock-Neck Rib-Knit Tank Amazon $19 See On Amazon This mock-neck tank top is the perfect elevated basic. Made from stretchy, rib-knit fabric, it boasts clean lines that complement any look — try a maxi skirt, wide-leg jeans, or even your favorite comfy sweats. The crop top comes in shades like black, apricot, and army green. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

42 This Classic Skater Skirt That Has Built-In Shorts DJT Skater Skirt with Shorts Amazon $17 See On Amazon A skirt with built-in coverage and chafing protection? Yes, please. This skater skirt is the perfect combo of comfort and cuteness, with a flared silhouette and wide waistband that won’t dig in. Throw on a bodysuit underneath, or wear it with a knotted graphic tee — either way, you’ll look (and feel) like a million bucks. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors and styles: 34

43 A Simple T-Shirt Dress With A Swing Silhouette POSESHE T-Shirt Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Look and feel fabulous every day of the week with this versatile T-shirt dress. With a high waist and swing silhouette, it provides the perfect canvas for any look; throw on delicate ballet flats and a pashmina for dinner out, or sneakers and a denim jacket to keep things casual. It comes in more than 40 colors and prints, so you can find an option you love. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors and styles: 40+

44 This Stretchy Tube Top With A Sweetheart Neckline MISSACTIVER Strapless Sweater Tank Amazon $22 See On Amazon Layer this strapless tank under a blazer for a playful twist on office wear, or sport it on its own with some casual linen pants — either way, it’s a winner. With a stretchy rib-knit design, it has a sweetheart neckline with a twist-knot at the center. One reviewer wrote, “If you're wondering if this stays up, YES IT DOES. It has easily become one of my favorite tops and I get compliments every time I wear it. [...] 10/10 would recommend.” Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 17