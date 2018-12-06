If you haven't heard by now, the Pantone 2019 Color of the Year as been announced, and as usual, the Internet has some thoughts. While last year's shade was artistic Ultra Violet, this year's hue is a bit brighter and more fun, and if you're unsure how to feel, these tweets about Living Coral will definitely showcase a variety of different persepectives. Some people love it, some people detest it, and some people are too busy worrying about saving the actual living coral — you know, in the constantly-at-risk coral reefs? — to care what Pantone says is a nice color. Regardless of varying opinions, though, Living Coral is here to stay, so prepare to start seeing it, like, everywhere.

So, what about 2019 gives the people at Pantone a Living Coral vibe? They describe the shade as "animating and life-affirming," somehow both soft and energizing, and point out that while it's a hue that occurs in natural environments, it's also one used heavily online. Personally, it just makes me think about my go-to summer liquid lipsticks that compliment my tan, but this isn't about me, it's about everyone on Twitter and their varied reactions to this announcement.

Pantone dropped the news on December 5, and eagerly awaited for the rest of the world to react:

A lot of people embraced the cheerful, albeit summery hue:

"Color is an equalizing lens through which we experience our natural and digital realities and this is particularly true for Living Coral," says Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute. "With consumers craving human interaction and social connection, the humanizing and heartening qualities displayed by the convivial Pantone Living Coral hit a responsive chord."

It really is a positive color, perhaps something Pantone felt we really needed right now. Maybe promoting Living Coral is their way of putting out positive vibes for the year to come?

Even so, of course, there are some (admittedly very funny) Negative Nancies who aren't exactly loving the year's new hue:

Also, quite a few people made it clear that they'd prefer the whole world to be abuzz about actually saving the real-life living coral, instead of passively admiring said reefs' aesthetically pleasing color palettes:

There was also an entire subsection of Twitter users who experience synesthesia (basically, the sensation of seeing sounds, hearing colors, etc.) who noted that this year's pick didn't exactly line up with the vibes they were feeling for 2019:

Still, though, others remained firm in their belief that Living Coral could be the positive push we need to really succeed in 2019:

Please note the Living Coral-toned walls in the above reaction GIF. Yes, I am a detail-oriented person. But I digress: the point is, there are always mixed feelings regarding Pantone's Color of the Year selection, but I applaud them for the thoughtfulness when it came to this year's choice. I'm not in love with the shade itself, but the positivity and connectedness it represents are lovely, and as long as everyone knows Rebekah painted her dining room coral way before it became cool, then I'm ready to give the 2019 Color of the Year my seal of approval.