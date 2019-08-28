Today in Kar-Jenner Drama, I present to you the following tweets about Kendall Jenner wearing cornrows. Spoiler alert, no one is happy about this look — in fact, fans are downright p*ssed and claim Jenner is culturally appropriating with the hairstyle. Elite Daily reached out to Kendall Jenner's team for comment on the backlash, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

As a successful model, Jenner is often seen in looks that are styled for her, so her personal style is a little unclear in comparison to that of her fashionista sisters Kim and Kylie. When she does hit the town, though, she usually opts for simple hairstyles and minimal makeup, and her look is fairly low-key. She's got that natural beauty all on her own, so she doesn't even need to try, you know? Regardless, viewers of Kylie Jenner's Instagram Story noticed Jenner wearing cornrows one night, and needless to say, most of them weren't pleased at the sight of the model in braids. Kendall, girl, WYD??

Peep the footage pulled from Kylie's Instagram Story, showing Jenner and her new 'do:

Jenner's cornrows weren't just a style worn at home with friends, either. Judging from paparazzi pics reportedly from the same night, she seems to have taken her new look out on the town, too.

Cue the wrath of Twitter descending swiftly upon her life a hailstorm:

Fans made sure to let Jenner know that, with this hairstyle, she was appropriating a historically black hairstyle, and doing so is not OK:

Yikes. Jenner isn't the first in her family to wear the style and not acknowledge its history. If you don't recall, her older sis, Kim Kardashian West, wore what she called Bo Derek-inspired braids to the MTV Movie Awards back in 2018, and fans let her know that the cornrows weren't meant for her to wear.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kendall and Kim still aren't the only Kardashians to be called out for the style. Let's not forget when Kylie Jenner rocked the style back in 2015 and Amandla Stenberg totally shut it down:

"when u appropriate black features and culture but fail to use ur position of power to help black Americans by directing attention towards ur wigs instead of police brutality or racism #whitegirlsdoitbetter," Stenberg commented on Jenner's Instagram, to which Kylie responded, "Mad if I don't, Mad if I do.... Go hang w Jaden or something." Tea.

Apparently, the Kar-Jenners still haven't let fans' comments regarding cultural appropriation sink in, given that Jenner still posted photos of herself wearing the style in her own Instagram Story:

TBH, I'm kinda surprised Jenner would wear cornrows after seeing the backlash both her sisters got for doing the exact. Same. Thing. Like, how did this not immediately scream "recipe for disaster"? Hopefully, Jenner will speak up and acknowledge her fans' critiques, or at the very least, avoid wearing cornrows again in the future. Sure, people make mistakes, but let's read the room, shall we?