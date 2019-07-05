The Kardashian-Jenner clan are constantly being accused of photoshopping their photos. Fans, or haters rather, are keen on calling them out. While it seems like little sister Kylie Jenner and half-sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian are called out on a regular basis, Jenner seems to fly under the radar. Or, perhaps she's a gotten better at handling photo-editing software...? Nonetheless, the times Kendall Jenner was accused of Photoshopping on Instagram is not quite as high as her sisters. Though, the fails I have seen are just as funny.

1. Bendy Door

In May 2018, Jenner shared a photo of herself in the bathroom and it's safe to say she looks fire. She's sitting on the floor wearing nothing other than Calvin Klein undies while her hair is wrapped up in a towel. The photo is super sultry, until your eyes gravitate to what looks like an epic photoshop fail. Fans noticed the corner of the bathroom wall, which runs perpendicular to her stomach, seemed to bend in ways a bathroom wall normally just doesn't. The weird wavy nature makes it look like Jenner may have manipulated her stomach area. One fan commented, "Photoshop belly failed," and another wrote, "Gal ya walls look curved."

One user was nice enough to use the compliment-followed-by-criticism method: “Love the photo but I feel like you have a little photoshop fail right here."

And, one user gave her the benefit of the doubt, sorta... "Your walls are bending or you have a very basic photoshop level?" Since walls don't bend it might be the latter, but you can never know for sure.

2. Wavy Walls

In October 2017, Jenner fell victim to bendy walls yet again. The girl should probably get a new house. The photo, is again, hot, but the walls make a strange curved formation leading into the stairs. To boot, the wall on the right side of her body doesn't seem to line up with the wall on the left side of her body. There is a possibility that the wall of the stairs is closer to the camera and Jenner's body is simply blocking the corner that would make it look normal to her followers' eyes, but if not, there's probably some sketchy Photoshopping going on here.

Fans, of course, chimed in. One user said, "Your body on your Instagram and your body in real life are very different."

Some went in on her home and walls. "What’s going on with the floor and the wall?” said one user while another commented, "Everything’s warped.”

Yikes, it kinda does look warped, but she still looks bomb. *shrug*

3. Shrunken Head

The Met Gala is the most highly publicized fashion event of the year. Jenner and her sister Kylie were in attendance for 2019's camp-themed event. Jenner donned a bright orange, feathery gown with an over-the-top feather collar.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The look screamed melodrama and looked completely Photoshop free on Instagram.

Her after-party snap seemed to cause a stir, however. This time, fans accused Jenner of Photoshopping her head to appear smaller in a selfie taken with fellow model Joan Smalls.

TBH, I really can't tell, so no telling how the internet sniffed out this supposed Photoshop fail. It looks fine to me.

Regardless, it is her body and she can Photoshop it if she wants to... but I'd suggest a beginner's course before touching any more walls.