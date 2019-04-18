Kendall Jenner once found it hard to keep up with the Kardashians. The second-to-youngest sister in the Kardashian-Jenner empire revealed in recent comments that despite now being the world's highest-paid model, she grew up feeling lesser than her sisters, whose curvy figures were a big part of their public image. And Kendall Jenner's comments about not fitting in with her sisters shed a light on past and present beauty standards.

In an interview with English outlet The Telegraph, Jenner revealed that seeing her older sisters and their curvier, "sexy" bodies made her feel confused about her own image when she was younger.

"My sisters are a lot curvier than me," she told the outlet. "They have boobs and I don't have boobs. Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought, 'Oh, no, am I supposed to be more sexy like them?'"

Jenner described these feelings further, saying that she's aware that her body looks a lot different from Kourtney, Kim, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner's, but that she accepts her different look now just as it is. And I mean, it's done well for her so far. (*Cough cough* highest paid model in the world and very sexy in her own right*cough cough*.)

"I'm not necessarily a lot like them," she said. "I like that I have a different vibe to everyone. I like to do different things. And that's OK."

Clearly, there was some self-care that went on in Jenner's life for her to reach a place of acceptance like that. Learning to ~love yourself~ is the key to accepting your body the way it is, instead of letting yourself feel down about features you weren't born with that other people were. (Or, in some cases, features that people may have paid to have.) Keeping up with ever-changing and always hypercritical beauty standards is always difficult, but it's good that Jenner has seemingly reached a place of love and acceptance of her body.

In the same interview, Jenner (a current Hollywood icon in her own right) told the outlet about one of the past Hollywood icons she admires: Audrey Hepburn.

"I've always looked up to her and loved her and thought she was incredible," she said. "I love learning from other women and feeding off each other and supporting each other." That tracks, given the Kardashian-Jenner family mostly comprises women.

She echoed that sentiment further by telling The Telegraph that the thing she currently cherishes most in her life are the relationships she has with the women surrounding her.

"Female relationships. To have women around me now — whether it's friends or family — it's super important for me," Jenner said.

She still has her moments where she feels badly about herself and the things people say about her online, though. In a February interview with Allure, Jenner said it's not always easy to let troll comments roll off her back.

"I have cried endlessly for days because of things people have said to me, and I've had to become stronger through it," she said. "I mean, don't get me wrong: I am not superhuman. I definitely feel, and the things people say online are very hurtful. You also just have to live your life and not pay attention to it."

She could probably distract herself from negative troll comments by playing with one of her nine nieces and nephews. Nine.