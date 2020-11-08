It's officially Joe Biden day on Twitter. After the former Vice President won Pennsylvania on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 7, several major outlets called the election in his favor, including The Associated Press, CNN, and The New York Times. The end of the drawn-out election had everyone celebrating on social media, and that celebration continued into the night, as Biden made a public address about his big win on television. These tweets about Joe Biden's victory speech show just how hype viewers were about the new President-elect.

Once Biden's projected win was announced early on Nov. 7, Twitter exploded with tons of hilarious, emotional, and excited reactions. Several videos went viral showing elated supporters dancing in the streets and holding impromptu parades across the nation, and notable political figures shared heartfelt congratulations to Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, on Twitter, including Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and Hillary Clinton.

All the positive energy continued into the night during Biden's first public address as the president-elect. During his speech from Biden HQ in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden told the crowd, "When this campaign was at its lowest ebb, the African American community stood up again for me. You've always had my back, and I'll have yours." He also said he'd work to "root out systemic racism in our country.” Twitter lit up with supporters loving his message about unity.

More to come...