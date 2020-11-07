The grueling 2020 election finally came to an end on Saturday, Nov. 7 when former Vice President Joe Biden was officially projected to win the necessary electoral votes to become the next President of the United States. The announcement was met with excitement and relief by most Americans after four days of waiting for results, and nobody was more excited than former first lady Michelle Obama. To celebrate her friend, Michelle Obama's tweet about Joe Biden winning the 2020 election was full of joy, and she also snuck in a bit of shade about President Donald Trump's term in office.

On the morning of Saturday, Nov. 7, various news outlets including the Associated Press, CNN, and The New York Times finally called the 2020 election in favor of Biden, projecting him as the winner of the drawn-out race. The announcement came four days after Election Day, since counting all the ballots took a bit longer this year given the high volume of mail-in ballots cast in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Once the news broke of Biden's projected victory, Twitter exploded with reactions from just about everyone, and one of the best came from Michelle Obama.

Obama tweeted out a triumphant photo of Biden and his running-mate Sen. Kamala Harris, congratulating her friend and expressing her excitement over the first Black, Indian-American, and woman vice president. She also threw a subtle jab at Trump in her message, writing that Biden and Harris are going "to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House."

Obama continued her message about the election in a lengthy thread, thanking all of the voters who participated in the election, but also reminding them that there is still a lot of work to do. The former first lady emphasized how millions of people voted for a platform "supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division," adding that everyone still has to work to unite the nation.

To encourage citizens to keep active and engaged in American politics moving forward, Obama told her followers to keep speaking out and staying informed, especially when it comes to state and local elections.

Obama's message is an important one for all voters who felt more activated by the 2020 election than ever before, because this is definitely not the only important election in which you should use your voice.