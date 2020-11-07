After Election Day stretched into election week, the results of the 2020 presidential election are finally here. As of 11:30 am ET on Nov. 7, news networks projected former Vice President Joe Biden the apparent winner. After a drawn-out ballot-counting period lasting four days after Election Day, the tumultuous race finally came to an apparent end on Nov. 7. As expected, people on Twitter are celebrating the fact that this four-day affair has finally come to and end. Seriously, these tweets about the election being called are over the moon.

Since Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, the presidential race between Trump and Biden has been full of confusion and anxiety. Numbers remained a close call, even after Biden led the tally on electoral votes. This was due to the number of mail-in ballots in the 2020 election, which some states couldn't begin counting until the polls closed. For what felt like forever, the numbers didn't move. Finally, on Nov. 7, a winner was officially called. The Associated Press, CNN, The New York Times, and several other outlets called the election for Biden on the morning of Nov. 7.

As Twitter celebrates, these tweets will have you joining in.

Immediately after the election was called, Biden released a brief statement thanking the American voters and spelling out his plans for the future. "I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America. With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together."

The presidential race was particularly hard to watch, as counts came in slower than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic's effect on the election. Many states received a record number of mail-in ballots, like Nevada's record-smashing 90,023 mail-in ballot count on Oct. 15, which beat the 87,658 absentee ballots from Nevada's entire 2018 general election, and increased to 582,854 approved mail-in ballots on Nov. 4. The wait on results from key battleground states brought a lot of nervous energy, as Biden and Trump's tallies remained too close to predict a winner.

After four days of ballot-counting, the race was finally called in Biden's favor on Nov. 7, and as expected, the news sent Twitter into a tailspin. With the election in the rearview, now Americans will have to wait until January for Biden to be sworn in as the country's 46th president.