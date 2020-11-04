People all over the United States are spending election night on Nov. 3 watching nervously as the vote counts roll in. As some states go from red to blue and vice-versa, results become even more nerve-wracking. One of the states voters are paying special attention to is Florida, and these tweets about Florida on election night 2020 will give you so much anxiety (if you didn't have enough already).

As Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden faces off for office against President Donald Trump, the numbers are still unclear as of Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET. If the Florida majority vote comes in for Biden, the democratic win in the battleground state may greatly affect the outcome of the 2020 election. In the 2016 election, Trump won Florida's vote by 1.2% against Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Twitter users are reacting to the close shift as Florida's tallies roll in. The majority vote has been switching between Biden and Trump consistently, and it's been really tough to watch.

Most Twitter users are taking to the social media platform to express their anxiety. The outcome in the Florida race could sway the outcome of the presidential election one way or another.

"Pitch: a horror story about the state of the nation being decided by Florida," wrote author Mat Johnson.

Basically, everyone is losing it over the tight race in Florida:

So many users are calling for Florida to pick a color:

Some people are surprised at how the Florida results are coming in:

Others are arguing that Florida is proof every vote matters:

As of publication, Trump is leading Florida, but it's still too early to call.

The results of the 2020 election will likely be inconclusive on Nov. 3 due to extended mail-in ballot deadlines. It might be a few days until the results of the election are official, but if Florida does flip to the Democratic Party, it could greatly change the outcome for Trump and change the course to Biden's favor.