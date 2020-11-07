Among the various public figures commenting on President-elect Joe Biden's win of the 2020 presidential election is Hillary Clinton, and she's got some positive vibes to spread. As Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California) celebrated their win on Saturday, Nov. 7, Hillary Clinton's tweet about the 2020 election results was full of congratulations for the winners. Despite Clinton's experience as President Donald Trump's opponent in the 2016 presidential race, she chose to take the high road and focus on the news.

"The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president. It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America," she wrote on Nov. 7. "Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together."

The win for Biden and Harris came after four days of ballot counting due to the influx of mail-in ballots in many states, as officials provided safer ways to vote in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The race came to a close on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 11:35 a.m. ET, after Pennsylvania announced that Biden was the confirmed winner of the state vote. The battleground state brought Biden another 20 electoral votes, bringing his count to 273.

Both Biden and Harris are making history, as he broke Obama's record number of votes and is the oldest man ever to be elected president, while Harris will be the first woman, and the first woman of Black and South Asian descent, to hold office.

Clinton's celebratory comments echo the sentiments of other public figures, such as Michelle Obama, Barack Obama, and Harris' husband Doug Emhoff.

Unlike Clinton, former first lady Obama threw a bit of shade Trump's way as she celebrated the Biden-Harris win. "I’m beyond thrilled that my friend @JoeBiden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, @KamalaHarris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House. Our country sorely needs it," she wrote. As she congratulated the pair, she brought up that millions of people voted for a platform "supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division."

President Obama also wrote a congratulatory address on Twitter. "Congratulations to my friends, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris — our next President and Vice President of the United States," wrote Obama. "I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden. I also couldn't be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala's groundbreaking election as our next Vice President."

Results remained close until the Nov. 7 call, but it's unclear if President Trump will concede the 2020 election. His previous statements on the matter leave the likelihood of a peaceful transfer of power somewhat bleak since he's repeatedly avoided the topic.

Despite the likelihood of some legal battle getting to the Oval office, Inauguration Day is on Jan. 20, 2021, and when Biden and Harris take office, it will be a historic moment for America.

