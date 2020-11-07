After making history as the first woman, first Black person, and first person of Indian descent to be elected vice president of the United States of America, Kamala Harris has a message about the future. In Kamala Harris' first tweet after the 2020 election was called, the soon-to-be VP looked at the bigger picture, saying the election was "about so much more" than her or President-elect Joe Biden. After most national news networks, including The New York Times, CNN, and The Associated Press called the election for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at 11:35 a.m. ET on Nov. 6, Harris had a meaningful message about the work that's ahead.

In a tweet shared shortly after the news broke on Nov. 6, Harris shared a video with scenes from all across the country set to a version of "America the Beautiful" by Ray Charles. With it, she shared a simple caption, saying, "This election is about so much more than [Joe Biden] or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started." At the end of the video were two more simple but powerful messages which read: "A future for all Americans," and "A president for all Americans."

It's a common message Biden and Harris shared on the campaign trail as they laid out their plans for what they'd hope to do over the next four years, should they be elected to the presidency and vice presidency.

Back when Harris accepted the Democratic vice presidential nomination, she made clear her plan was to work to make the country better for all Americans. At the time, Harris talked about her commitment to a "vision of our nation as a beloved community — where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, no matter where we come from or who we love." Harris added that though everyone "may not agree on every detail," she dreams of an America "united by the fundamental belief that every human being is of infinite worth, deserving of compassion, dignity, and respect."

To close out her early Twitter celebrations on Saturday, Harris also shared a candid video on Twitter of the moment she learned of the news and called Biden to congratulate him. Clad in running gear and with a smile and her trademark laugh, Harris told Biden over the phone, "We did it. We did it, Joe. You're gonna be the next president of the United States."

Now, I guess it's time to get to work.