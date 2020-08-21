The 2020 Democratic National Convention officially came to a close on Thursday, Aug. 20. On the fourth night of festivities, former Vice President Joe Biden took the stage to accept the Democratic nomination for president. Following the buzz around Sen. Kamala Harris' inspirational vice presidential nomination acceptance speech on Aug. 19, these tweets about Joe Biden's presidential nomination acceptance speech keep the enthusiasm going.

As is customary, the presidential nominee's speech closed out the festivities, and Biden took the stage from a Wilmington, Delaware, convention center to accept his nomination and deliver an unexpectedly fiery and emotional speech. He spoke about his plans for his presidency, focusing on helping America through the coronavirus pandemic and uniting a deeply divided country. Biden invoked the words of Civil Rights leader Ella Baker, saying, "Give people light and they will find a way." He went on to say how President Donald Trump has "cloaked America in darkness for much too long," before promising to be an "ally of the light" should he be elected.

"It is with great honor and humility that I accept this nomination for president of the United States of America. But while I will be a Democratic candidate, I will be an American president," Biden continued. The former vice president also vowed to work for all Americans if elected, saying, "I will work as hard for those who didn’t support me as I will for those who did."

Throughout his speech, Biden touched on plans for addressing the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, racial injustice, climate change, and health care, seemingly providing a alternative to Trump, who hasn't been clear on what his second term agenda would look like.

Following the end of the convention on Thursday night, there was no shortage of praise for Biden's address on Twitter. Many people noted the markedly positive tone Biden struck while sharing the plan for his presidency, while others commented on the passion and energy of the speech, particularly coming from a candidate who was widely viewed as a more staid moderate during the primary cycle.

On Wednesday Aug. 19, Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, gave a touching vice presidential nomination acceptance speech in which she gave her late mother credit for her career in law and public service. Harris has already made history accepting the nomination, and if she and Biden win the election, she'll be the first Black woman to serve as vice president, as well as the first-ever woman and first person of Indian heritage to hold the office.

The Democratic National Convention concluded the four-day affair with Biden and Harris both accepting their respective nominations. Up next, President Donald Trump will be formally re-nominated for president by the Republican party on Monday, Aug. 24, and the Republican National Convention will take place from Aug. 24 through 28.