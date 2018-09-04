There's you have it, folks. Get used to seeing Colton Underwood on your TV screens, because the former football player and Bachelorette alum isn't going anywhere. Yes, Colton is going to be the next Bachelor on Season 23 of the long-running reality competition series and, as expected, fans have a lot to say about the decision. It's not easy to satisfy Bachelor Nation. Opinions are rampant and favorites are played, but these tweets about Colton being The Bachelor prove that fans aren't so happy about the pick.

Colton's road to Bachelor-hood is a rocky one. He started on The Bachelorette Season 14 and got far enough with Becca to take her home to his family. Unfortunately for him, that journey ended there, when Becca couldn't see him in his life. There was also that whole Tia thing. Tia Booth (who competed alongside Becca for Arie's heart in Bachelor Season 22) and Colton created a saga that seemingly had no end in sight. The couple dated prior to Colton's Bachelorette stint, which complicated things for him and Becca. It also complicated things for Paradise — the two of them signed on for the summertime spinoff and were embroiled in drama on that show right from the start. Their Mexican adventure began with confusion, tears, and Colton's inability to commit (he almost left when Becca showed up), although the couple eventually decided they should give their relationship a real shot until the Labor Day episode on Sept. 3, when the pair broke up and both left the show.

Now, Colton is single and ready to mingle. But in Bachelor world that term translates to finding a wife on national TV. What does Bachelor Nation have to say about this casting choice?

Bachelorette fan-faves like Jason Tartick and runner-up Blake Horstmann also seemed to have good chances of getting the Bachelor job. Becca expressed her hopes that Jason might nab the spot.

"I think he’s so charismatic, he would be so open to all of the girls on the journey," Becca revealed on Good Morning America back in August. Maybe he'll get the chance another time.

Of course, Bachelor Nation will probably never give up their dreams of a Peter Kraus season. And as far as Chris Harrison is concerned, his pal Ben Higgins was a great man for the gig. But Harrison sees the appeal of Colton, too. He weighed in on his potential to ET, saying,

If he’s single, Colton would be a very interesting Bachelor. We look at a lot of things when picking the Bachelor, and good TV and good story is a lot of it. Colton has all that in spades. There’s the, "Is he ready for this?" angle with Tia, and is that still hanging over him? Obviously, we’ll see how that plays out in Paradise. Then there’s the virgin angle.

Colton does seem like a logical choice for the leading man role since he has a buzzed-about history with the franchise already. He's not afraid to show his emotions and act vulnerable — TV gold much? Colton has also been open about his virginity since speaking about the choice with Becca on an episode of The Bachelorette. Colton's just "waiting for the right heart" and The Bachelor might just be the place to find it.