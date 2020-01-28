BTS is making the most out of their time in Los Angeles. After performing alongside Lil Nas X at the Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, the septet had a live interview with iHeartRadio, where they answered questions about their upcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7. Since the BTS ARMY never misses any details about the group's appearance, they noticed pretty quickly that Jimin was wearing a transparent top under his blazer, and these tweets about BTS' Jimin's see-through shirt all send one frantic message to whoever bought Jimin that shirt: thank you.

BTS flew out to L.A. on Jan. 18, meaning they've been on U.S. soil for a full 10 days now. Apart from V catching up with his friend and Parasite star Choi Woo-shik, the group has been hard at work practicing for their "Black Swan" performance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, which will air on CBS on Jan. 28. The BTS ARMY is so excited to finally see the group's debut performance of "Black Swan," especially after hearing Grande's glowing review of their dance rehearsal for it.

To get fans hyped for their performance even more, BTS did a live Q&A session with iHeartRadio, where they discussed everything from their Lauv collaboration and New Year's Rockin' Eve performance, to their dream collaborations and their love for their dedicated fans.

The BTS ARMY was already swooning over the guys' breathtaking appearances during the interview, but once they saw Jimin's see-through shirt (and his "nevermind" tattoo peaking out, nonetheless), it was over for them.

For years, fans have been debating whether Jimin's "Nevermind" tattoo is actually real. Jimin has never acknowledged his tattoo's existence, and the ARMY totally respects his decision to its meaning private. Sometimes, however, the tattoo accidentally peeks out when Jimin performs BTS' choreography, and, every time fans see it, they fall in love with it all over again.

Even though fans only caught a glimpse of the "D" at the end, it was still enough to send them into an absolutely frenzy.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fans couldn't help but thank BTS' stylists, especially since Jimin's sexy top comes days after J-Hope wore a see-through shirt to the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, fans had a lot to say about J-Hope's Grammys outfit, too.

Whether they're posing for a huge event like the Grammys, or doing a casual Q&A session, BTS never fails to make a fashion statement.