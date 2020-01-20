Ladies and gentlemen: get yourselves a group of friends like the guys from BTS. Not only are they an über-talented K-pop group, but they're the most supportive, encouraging friends on the block. I mean, just look at V's sheer excitement over his pal, Choi Woo-shik, winning a 2020 SAG award. BTS' V's video congratulating Parasite's Choi Woo-shik has friendship goals written all over it.

First of all, it should be noted that V's friendship with the Parasite star is no new development. As part of the Wooga Squad, these guys share one of the most special (and lovable) friendships on the internet. The group was first brought together by actor Park Seo Joon and boasts a ton of famous friends like Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyungsik, PeakBoy (Kwon Sunghwan), and V of BTS. Oh, and the guys are never afraid to showcase their love for one another on social media.

So, it was no surprise to see the show of support from V after Woo-shik won his SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture on Sunday, Jan. 19, but it was still unbearably sweet.

In the first of two congratulatory videos, BTS' V was seen strutting down the sidewalk in Los Angeles with Woo-shik, both looking cooler than cool. “Woosik-ssi, congratulations on SAG award," the post's caption translated to, according to Allkpop.

Then, in a follow-up tweet, V and Woo-shik were seen sitting on a bench together in what may be the most adorable video ever. "I can't believe that this is the same person at the awards ceremony," the caption for the video read, according to K-charts & translations.

Fans were absolutely living for the supportive string of tweets, and were sure to say so.

"22 seconds of my life well spent thank you kings," one fan tweeted.

"Taehyung, a member of one of the biggest boy groups ever, and Wooshik, one of the lead actors of an internationally renowned film, just walking the streets together like this...SO POWERFUL," another fan wrote.

The congratulatory messages to Woo-shik were well-deserved, seeing as his SAG win was a b-i-g deal. Parasite's win for Best Ensemble Award actually made history, as it was the first foreign language film to ever earn the award... casual.

Plus, next time BTS is out here winning big at an awards show, I'm sure Woo-shik will be equally as supportive. The boys' long-standing friendship is not only the sweetest thing ever, it's unwavering.