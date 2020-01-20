Eugene and Dan Levy started the Screen Actors Guild Awards off with a bang on Dec. 19. The pair had an adorable father-and-son back and forth monologue to kick off the evening before they presented the first award. Fans obviously loved the hilarious start, and these tweets about Eugene and Dan Levy at the 2020 SAG Awards prove the Schitt's Creek duo is comedic gold.

Since 1995, the awards have had a tradition of beginning with an esteemed actor gracing the screen and telling a brief personal anecdote. Since 2003, 80 actors have told their stories, typically closing with their name and the signature line, "I am an actor." This year, Christina Applegate, Cynthia Erivo, and Eugene Levy had the opportunity to open the show. Things got hilarious when Dan Levy, Eugene's son and Schitt's Creek costar and co-creator interrupted his father to jokingly complain he'd taken up all of Tom Hanks' time for the famous intro.

Although the SAG Awards are following in the footsteps of the Oscars by not having a host, the Levy pair's ability to kick the show off on a perfect comedic tone had fans vocalizing major desire to see more of them in the award show circuit.

While most audiences were thrilled to see the duo on screen, and agreed they nailed the intro, some others were mainly shocked to find out the costars were actually father and son. Fans took to Twitter to share their shocked reactions.

In case you are unfamiliar, the pair are most recently known for their roles as father and son on Schitt's Creek, which tells the story of a wealthy family who, after being swindled by a business partner, is forced to move into a motel in the town they jokingly bought years ago. Dan Levy co-created the show with his father and continues to write, direct, showrun, and act in the comedic hit today. The show was nominated for a 2020 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.