These Thanksgiving Meal Kits Will Take All The Stress Out Of Planning The Big Feast

I've always been enamored with the idea of throwing a sophisticated dinner party. Setting out perfectly folded cloth napkins and whipping up dishes full of gourmet ingredients seems like the pinnacle of adulthood. But when it comes to the actual planning and cleaning and cooking required to throw a fancy party for my friends, the whole thing is easier dreamed than carried out. With Thanksgiving fast approaching, if you're hoping to throw a get-together with some of your BFFs, take some of the stress off yourself by turning to one of these Thanksgiving meal kits for a little extra help.

By chipping in for one of these boxes, you'll eliminate all of that pesky coordinating that can come with organizing a Thanksgiving potluck. (After all, who wants to have to cook the turkey alone?) But if you and your pals actually enjoy cooking, just meet up a little early to make the meal together and take advantage of the helpful, pre-measured ingredients.

If you turn on an energetic playlist and light a few fall-scented candles, the cooking process will go by in no time; plus you'll enjoy the feast that much more after putting it together as a group. Happy feasting!

HelloFresh Thanksgiving Box HelloFresh Thanksgiving Box $159 HelloFresh, a meal subscription service you've probably heard about (if not already tried), has developed a special Thanksgiving kit to feed eight to 10 of your closest friends. At only about $16 a serving, you and your crew will be able to enjoy dishes like roasted turkey with garlic and herb butter, garlic mashed potatoes with fried sage, and a number of other delicious holiday favorites.

Ketel One Botanical Friendsgiving Essentials Kit Ketel One Botanical Friendsgiving Essentials Kit $75 Good old white wine is all well and good for you and your over-21 friends on an average girls' night, but for a holiday as special as Thanksgiving, you might want something a little more magical to add to your evening. While this isn't exactly a meal kit, per se, the Ketel One Friendsgiving Essentials Kit comes with your choice of Peach & Orange Blossom, Cucumber & Mint, or Grapefruit & Rose vodka. Plus, the accompanying marble cheese board, Kinto aqua cultura vase, and hammered brass coasters will help transform your living room into the most sophisticated spot for pre-dinner treats.

Martha & Marley Spoon Thanksgiving Box Martha & Marley Spoon Thanksgiving Box $160 If you ask me, the holidays are the perfect time to make something that's a little extra fancy. By pulling out a pretty tablecloth, folding a couple of nice napkins, and maybe even making your own place cards, you can turn your apartment into a gorgeous restaurant. This kit comes from the one and only Martha Stewart, and it's a surefire way to up the ante on Nov. 22. In addition to a whole 12- to 14-pound turkey, you'll be able to wow your BFFs with gourmet dishes like roasted root vegetables with brown butter, sage, and almonds. Of course, don't forget a spiced apple oat crisp for dessert.

Whole Foods Oven-Ready Turkey Dinner Whole Foods Oven-Ready Turkey Dinner $139 With an herbed butter turkey resting on a bed of diced vegetables, what else could you need for the perfect Thanksgiving? Well, Whole Foods has you covered for scrumptious sides, too. This kit treats you and seven of your closest friends to delights like creamy mashed potatoes, a delectable herb stuffing, and so much more.