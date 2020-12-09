What's not to love about Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek? She is the matriarch of the family with high fashion and an enviable wig collection. Let's not forget her iconic performance in the Herb Ertlinger Winery commercial, either. If you have a friend who is a mega Moira fan, you might want to consider getting them one of these Schitt's Creek Moira-inspired gifts for the holidays.

There truly is no one quite like Moira, and Catherine O'Hara's Emmy-winning portrayal is what makes this character so lovable and hilarious at the same time. When rewatching the show on Netflix, you look forward to Moira's most memorable scenes, such as when she instructs David on how to "fold in the cheese" and every time she says "bébé." Take inspiration from these moments when thinking of Moira-inspired holiday gifts. Get your foodie friend some "fold in the cheese" towels for their kitchen, and the cozy queen in your squad a punny "bébé it's cold outside" sweatshirt.

You can even take inspo from Moira's closet and get your stylish bestie a fuzzy hat. The Moira possibilities are endless and anything but "irrelevant," so be sure to get your friends and family members presents that are Moira than just pink carnations.

1. 'Schitt's Creek' Wine Labels Schitt's Creek Quote Wine Labels $25 | Etsy See on Etsy Who could forget Moira's Herb Ertlinger fruit wine commercial? As hard as it was for her to get through, it was hilarious to watch. While your friend rewatches this scene, they can enjoy a bottle of their own fruit wine with some Schitt's Creek wine labels.

2. A Moira Rose Mug I've Had Enough Waking Hours for One Day Ceramic Coffee Mug $19 | Always Fits See on Always Fits If your friend is a java fan, get them a mug with one of Moira's quotes on it. This cup perfectly fits the vibe your friend has when they need another cup of coffee or tea with Moira's "I've had enough waking hours for one day" line. To keep on the rose theme, add some delicious tea with rose petals inside ($10, DAVIDsTEA).

3. This Moira Wig Notebook Moira Spiral Notebook $13 | Redbubble See on Redbubble Moira is never fully dressed without her wigs. Her impressive collection is something your stylish bestie would love to own. Give them this Moira-themed notebook for the holidays that pays homage to some of her most iconic lewks.

4. A Black Faux Fur Hat Faux Fur Bucket Hat $29 | Urban Outfitters See on Urban Outfitters An infamous Moira lewk is her furry black hat. Get your friend something similar like this faux fur bucket hat from Urban Outfitters. It'll look extra cute in their #OOTD posts on the 'gram.

5. An "Elect Moira Rose" Magnet “Elect Moira Rose” Magnet $10 $8 | Schitt's Creek See on Schitt's Creek Show your support of Moira for Town Council with this "Elect Moira Rose" magnet. This is the perfect gift to get your friend who is both into politics and loves Moira on Schitt's Creek. They can display their fictional support next to their IRL support on their car's back bumper.

6. A 'The Crows Have Eyes' Poster The Crows Have Eyes Poster $25 $20 | Schitt's Creek See on Schitt's Creek Another item from the Schitt's Creek shop is this The Crows Have Eyes movie poster. If only this movie actually existed, it would be the top choice for your virtual movie nights together. Until then, your friend can show their love for Moira by hanging up this movie poster.

7. A "Fold In The Cheese" Towel Funny Kitchen Towel $15 | Etsy See on Etsy Even though you've watched the show over and over again on Netflix, the "fold in the cheese" scene will always make you and your friends LOL nonstop. Honestly, we're all still unsure how to fold in the cheese. Either way, your foodie friend will love having some new Moira-inspired dish towels for their kitchen for whenever they want to try and make some family recipe enchiladas.

8. A Moira Rose Candle Funny Moira Rose Prayer Candle $12 | Etsy See on Etsy As the officiant at David's wedding, Moira wears a show-stopping outfit that you feel #blessed to have seen. Pay homage to that over-the-top outfit by getting your Moira-loving friend a prayer candle with Moira wearing it.