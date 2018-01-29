These Photos Of Beyonce & Blue Ivy At The Grammys Are So Freaking Cute

Suprise, surprise, surprise. Even though it was looking like she wouldn't, Beyoncé surprised us all and showed up to music's biggest night with her man and her baby gem, and the world is losing it. These photos of Beyoncé and Blue Ivy at the Grammys tell me two things. One, it's cool to be at the Grammys. Two, my mom and I are THROUGH. TAKE A HIKE, DEB.

Just take a look at this gorgeous family:

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More to come...