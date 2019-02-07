When I heard about Honoré 11 for the first time, I found myself battling two conflicting reactions. The first, of course, was pure joy, as I was positively over the moon about the first-ever luxury plus-size e-commerce site finally making its debute; however, the second emotion was frustration: How has something like this taken so long to manifest? Our society is slowly reaching the long overdue conclusion that celebrating and showcasing women of all sizes is not only great but entirely necessary, and these photos from 11 Honore's first NYFW runway show prove that fashion is finally moving in the right, more inclusive, direction. Emphasis on 'finally.'

If you aren't yet familiar, let me catch you up to speed. 11 Honoré is the first ever online boutique to sell designer ready-to-wear pieces in sizzes 10 through 12, and all the top brands from Prabal Gurung to Christian Siriano will be available. These are sizes that hardly ever hit the racks of major department stores — despite the fact that, per Business of Fashion, about 67 percent of United States women are a size 14 or larger — and what's more, the plus-size styles won't be priced higher than the straight-size versions of the same pieces. This is the dream, people! And while it should've been a reality quite some time ago, it's finally here, and I'm ready to embrace this progress with open arms.

I'm also here to swoon over the photos from the 11 Honoré NYFW runway show, because wow:

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Recognize that fierce diva strutting her stuff down the runway in a dreamy red Zac Posen gown? That's Laverne Cox, absolutely slaying as she closes out the show to an abundance of applause and confetti.

Have you ever seen such a breathtaking runway model? I think not:

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What an incredible honor to close @11honore's first fashion show with these incredible women who represent the size diversity of the women of America," Cox wrote about the night on her Instagram post caption. "Thank you for existing @11honore and for giving me this incredible honor. ...thank you @zacposen for the gown of LIFE!!!"

And to be clear, Cox wasn't the only one who looked incredible on the runway:

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There were tons of gorgeous, radiant models sporting size-inclusive designer looks, and the crowd was loving it:

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And let me tell you, every single look was straight fire:

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“For the first time the plus-sized woman is getting the exact same option,” Patrick Herning, co-hounder of 11 Honoré, told Business of Fashion about the site itself. “We are creating a community around this space of identity — there are so many naysayers. We are creating a market that is going to dispel those myths.”

The future of fashion looks so, so damn good:

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion week has just barely begun, and already I'm sure that this will be the top show of the entire New York lineup. What's more exciting than the perfect combination that is inclusivity and gorgeous gowns? If you're into it, you can shop the 11 Honoré site right now.

Kudos to Herning and the entire 11 Honoré team for bringing this vision to life:

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

BTW, @Other Brands: More of this, please!