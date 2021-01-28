TikTokers are putting another spin on Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License," and the videos are absolutely hilarious. This challenge combines Rodrigo's song with TikTok's Time Warp Scan effect, which might be hard to imagine at first. But, the funniest Olivia Rodrigo "Drivers License" Time Warp Scan TikToks are here to show you what everyone's laughing about.

There are already so many great TikTok "Drivers License" mashups and POV videos, and Rodrigo's song is still inspiring TikTokers to come up with fresh content. This time around, TikTokers are capturing silly images of their faces. If you want to join in on the fun, you simply need to pull up TikTok's Time Warp Scan effect when filming. Make sure the effect is set to record going from top to bottom. Then, crank up the volume to Rodrigo's "Drivers License" to belt out the lyrics. Start the Time Warp Scan, and let the effect do its thing.

Even though you now have an idea of what to expect when filming your own TikTok, it will still be a very goofy moment when you see the end result. Before you try the challenge, check out these TikTokers who have already done the "Drivers License" Time Warp Scan trend with epic results.

2. This TikToker's Comment Will Make You Chuckle TikToker Maddie (@itsmaddiescott) really got into this "Drivers License" TikTok performance, which made the warped image that much better. At the end, Maddie writes on the video, "I look like one of those monkey things."

3. This TikTok Hilariously Captures Rodrigo's Lyrics A caption can really complete your post, and this TikToker totally nailed it. Laura Lumbreras (@laurita_luvsall) hilariously captioned this Time Warp Scan TikTok with Rodrigo's lyrics, "She's everything I'm insecure about."

4. This TikTok Is So Clever Some of the silliest Time Warp Scan results come from TikTokers who look in different directions. By simply looking from left to right as the scan moves down, TikToker Kira Mae (@_kira__) creates this hilarious image.

5. This Actor And Singer Was Up For The Challenge TikTok Even actor and singer Garrett Clayton (@garrettclayton91) from Disney Channel's Teen Beach Movie and Teen Beach Movie 2 jumped on this trend. According to the caption, Clayton agrees that this Time Warp Scan challenge is so LOL-worthy.