It's been an exciting week for Sabrina Carpenter who just released her new song, "Skin," and signed with Island Records. Fans have been speculating that the emotional song is a response to Olivia Rodrigo's viral hit, "Drivers License," and the supposed love triangle between the two and Joshua Bassett. There's much curiosity surrounding the track, and likely why these Sabrina Carpenter "Skin" rewrites on TikTok are showing up all over your "For You" page.

Carpenter has made it clear on her Instagram that she wrote "Skin" about a number of things and not "one single person." In her post, she continued to write, "Some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I’ve had this past year.. it also shows that many things have actually gotten under my skin.. and I’m still learning to not give other people so much power over my feelings. I know a lot of you struggle with the same thing."

Like any good songwriter, Carpenter has given fans a song that can be interpreted in about a million different ways. That's likely why some TikTokers have used their musical talents to rewrite the "Skin" lyrics, taking the song in creative new directions.

1. This Rewrite Calls Out The Haters TikTok To avoid any speculation that the song is about Rodrigo, TikToker Sophia-Franchesca (@sophiaaa.cx) wrote a song that's directed towards the haters. This super supportive version points out that even Carpenter "needs a break sometimes." It even lyrically matches up with what Carpenter wrote in her Instagram post. Despite singing, "You can try to get under my, under my, under my skin" in the original song, the negative things said about her did, in fact, get under her skin. This song was so well-received that the TikToker was even asked to put up a part two.

2. This Is Meant To Be Rodrigo's POV This rewrite comes from TikToker Liv Reichley (@livreichley) who captioned the TikTok with, "to be creative." While this version is meant to be from Rodrigo's point of view, it is fiction, so take the lyrics with a grain of salt.

3. This Rewrite Has A Great Pun Whether it was intentional or not, TikToker Megan (@beingacoolsoccermom) added a great punny line to this "Skin" rewrite. The song is written from Carpenter's POV, and at the end, the TikToker sings, "go out and just liv."

4. This Version Comes With Helpful Advice TikTok Instead of adding fuel to the fire, TikTokers Dani and Colton (@ni.co_official) decided to write a POV of Carpenter giving advice to Rodrigo. Honestly, this rewrite speaks some universal truths, like "no one should get under your skin."

5. This Is The POV Of The Girlfriend Who Just Found Out If you're looking for something juicy, check out this rewrite from TikToker Tabea (@tabea.celine). It's the POV of a girlfriend who just found out her boyfriend broke some other girl's heart. It's definitely dramatic.