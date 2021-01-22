Sabrina Carpenter just dropped a new single called "Skin," and fans of the Disney Channel alum are already combing through the lyrics for hidden messages and signals. The track dropped on Jan. 22, 2021, and fans are speculating that it's a response to Olivia Rodrigo's hit single, "Drivers License." Dissect it for yourself to see the connections fans are raving about, and while you're at it, grab some of the best Sabrina Carpenter "Skin" lyrics for Instagram captions.

In her new track, Carpenter sings about someone who seems to have had a connection with her SO, which has fans convinced that lyrics like, "You're tellin' it how you see it," are a response to Rodrigo's "Drivers License." Fans believe Rodrigo's Billboard Hot 100 hit might be about Joshua Bassett, Rodrigo's reported ex and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, who's now potentially dating Carpenter. But, this has not been confirmed nor denied by Rodrigo, Bassett, or Carpenter. Bassett recently dropped a single of his own called "Lie Lie Lie," in which he sings about someone who's spreading lies about him.

It was only right for Carpenter to share her side of the story. In doing so, she belts out confident lyrics like, "You can't get under my skin, if I don't let you in," and, "You're putting me in the spotlight, but I've been under it all my life." Those verses can set the tone for your next Instagram post and give your followers a glimpse into what may be on your mind.

If you're a major fan of Carpenter, give her a shoutout by editing your pictures like the ones in the "Skin" lyric video. Once your editing is done, post your snaps with one of the "Skin" lyrics for Instagram captions below, and see what your friends think about the theories that are circling this catchy single.

1. "If I met you in another life."

2. "Gravity in the words we write."

3. "Maybe blonde was the only rhyme."

4. "I'll be tellin' mine."

5. "I'm happy and you hate it."

6. "Not asking you to let it go."

7. "Can't get under my skin if I don't let you in."

8. "I wish you knew that."

9. "Some people will believe it."

10. "Read in between the lines."

11. "You're putting me in the spotlight, but I've been under it all my life."

12. "Like truth is whatever you decide."

13. "All on my skin."

14. "Hope that one day we both can laugh about it."

15. "You're tellin' it how you see it."

16. "It won't always be this way."

17. "Dance around it."

18. "Could have been friends."

19. "We could pretend."

20. "Under my, under my, under my skin."