If you've had Olivia Rodrigo's hot single on repeat, you are absolutely not alone. TikTokers love it, too, and have been putting their own catchy twists on the track. They've taken on different perspectives, and let's just say watching these Olivia Rodrigo "Drivers License" POV TikToks will be your newest obsession.

If you haven't seen these videos already, TikTokers are showing Rodrigo's "Drivers License" all the love by responding with their own TikToks that channel different perspectives and lyrics. For example, one TikToker took on the role of Rodrigo's friend. In this TikTok, the friend sings about driving through the suburbs 100 times with her, because that's just what besties do. Another TikToker sings an entirely new song from the perspective of the "blonde girl" — aka the other woman — that Rodrigo references in "Drivers License." Fans have questioned if Rodrigo is referring to Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter in her track, which has not been confirmed or denied by Rodrigo or Bassett.

Not only will these "Drivers License" POV TikToks get stuck in your head, but they may even inspire you to make a jam of your own. You can listen to "Drivers License," and then give each one of these TikToks a listen to get a few new perspectives.

1. This Is "The Guy's Perspective" TikTok For beautiful lyrics and an even more beautiful voice, check out this rendition of "Drivers License" where TikToker Jareth Marlow (@marlowj15) takes on "the guy's perspective." Who knows, it may even bring you something to think about regarding the unanswered questions you have about Rodrigo's song.

2. This Is The POV Of "Olivia's Friend" As a dedicated bestie, you may have previously found yourself in the same shoes as this TikToker, Giselle Gutierrez (@_gisellegutierrez), who sings the perspective of how "Olivia's friend" might view the situation. Gutierrez describes supporting a bestie through thick and thin with lyrics like, "I know you still love him, but he doesn't feel the same... and that's OK."

3. This POV Is Rodrigo 10 Years Later You many need some extra tissues for this TikToker's version of "Drivers License." TikToker Lauren Paley (@laurenpaley) refers to a potential future perspective. Ten years down the road, the guy Rodrigo refers to in her viral hit is getting married and having a baby in this TikToker's point of view.

4. This Is "That Blonde Girl's" POV TikTok Since Rodrigo released her song, fans have not stopped speculating that the blonde girl reference in her lyrics might possibly be connected to Sabrina Carpenter. If you too love investigating any theories behind Rodrigo's lyrics, you'll love this TikToker's (@andimitchellll) song.