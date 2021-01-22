These Olivia Rodrigo "Drivers License" Mashups On TikTok Are Absolute Jams

What do you get when you mix Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" with a Taylor Swift or Coldplay song? You get an absolute jam. The single by itself is already worthy of being belted out in the shower, where you might grab a shampoo bottle to be your stand-in microphone as the heartbreaking chorus kicks in. But, when you hear these Olivia Rodrigo "Drivers License" mashups on TikTok, you'll instantly want to save the audio clips and turn them into your newest and greatest playlist.

Each "Drivers License" mashup combines the Billboard Hot 100 hit with another song you might hear consistently on the radio or quote on the regular in your bestie group chat. You'll notice that some of the mashups pull from the dramatic bridge in "Drivers License," while others stick to the chorus and let it casually transition into a high-quality hit. The mashups are all posted with hashtags like #mashup and #driverslicense, so you can easily find them and tag Rodrigo (@livbedumb).

The best part? The TikTokers who are creating and posting "Drivers License" mashups are just as excited to react to them as you are. As melodies switch or a powerful instrumental kicks in, some of the TikTokers look at their cameras like they know your mouth is dropping on the other side of the screen. Give each of these "Drivers License" mashups a listen and get ready to jam out.

1. "Drivers License" x Hozier's "Take Me To Church" TikTok This "Drivers License" mashup is the transition track of your dreams. It kicks off with Rodrigo's single before working its way into "Take Me to Church" by Hozier. TikToker @adamusic_ has both songs flowing together by the end of the video, which will make you want to get up and dance.

2. "Drivers License" x Kesha's "Praying" When Kesha dropped the Rainbow album in 2017, you may have walked around campus with your headphones in and struggled not to break out in song in the middle of the quad. For that reason, listen to this "Drivers License" mashup by TikTokers @estherguigui and @rebeccaguigui311 in between Zoom classes. Be prepared to be in your feels, too.

3. "Drivers License" x Coldplay's "Viva La Vida" There's something about listening to a Coldplay song that makes you want to cruise around the suburbs and reflect on life. So, this mashup is kind of perfect, since Rodrigo's single is about doing just that — now that she has her driver's license, of course. Listen to the mashup, and then head to @omgitsdjremax's TikTok profile for many more.

4. "Drivers License" x Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo fans will likely be obsessed with this mashup of Swift's "Cruel Summer" and Rodrigo's "Drivers License." Get ready to scream-sing the bridge of Swift's hit toward the end of the video, which was created by @frotgirl2.