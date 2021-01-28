The "Buss It" challenge has taken over TikTok. What started as a thirst trap trend has turned into something totally LOL-worthy, as TikTokers have put their own spins on the challenge. While you may have seen the original trend on your "For You" page, some of the funniest "Buss It" challenge videos on TikTok will have you cracking up in no time.

The challenge began with TikTokers dancing around in sweats to "Buss It" by Erica Banks. When the beat drops, TikTokers also drop down and transition into cute or fancy outfits while twerking. Celebs like Shay Mitchell and Gabrielle Union have joined in on the fun, and the hashtag #bussitchallenge has over two billion views as of Jan. 27, 2021. So, you might be wondering how you can make your video shine.

Well, one way for your TikTok to stand out is by adding a twist to the challenge like many TikTokers have already done. If you have funny props to use, now is the time to pull them out. Or, consider posting a hilarious fail from filming. There are so many ways to make the trend your own, but if you need a little inspo, these funny "Buss It" challenge videos just might do the trick.

1. This Video Shows Getting Caught TikTok When Loren Gray (@lorengray) filmed her "Buss It" challenge, she didn't expect an audience. What starts out as a regular "Buss It" challenge turns into a hilarious one when Gray realizes someone's in the background watching.

2. This Video Is Meant To Be Clumsy Hannah Stocking (@hannahstocking) is really good at putting hilarious spins on TikTok trends, and the "Buss It" challenge is no exception. In this version, Stocking trips and drops a phone on the ground. While reaching to pick it up, the "Buss It" transition occurs.

3. This Video Will Fake You Out Another funny take on the "Buss It" challenge is a fake out. This happens when there's no drop in the music, but rather, the sound keeps repeating and never gets to the "buss it" part. It's a solid fake out, and TikToker Des (@pozoledaydream) does a great job.

4. This Video Has A Creative Ending TikTok Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) pulls off the ultimate "Buss It" fake out by dropping down and cutting to a video of someone else shaking their head. It's quite the surprise and certainly adds a clever spin to the challenge.

5. This Video Reverses The Challenge TikTokers Pierson (@pierson) and Brent Rivera (@brentrivera) created a reverse "Buss It" where they start out all dressed up and drop down into matching pjs. You can take this to another level by adding fuzzy slippers and falling onto a bed when the beat drops.