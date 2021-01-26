The "Buss It" challenge, which is named after up-and-coming rapper Erica Banks' 2020 hit single, is the latest trend taking over TikTok. If you haven't seen it yet, it basically goes like this: Users play Banks' song while wearing their average, everyday clothes and no makeup. Once the beat drops, the video cuts to them twerking to the chorus dressed in full glam. Celebrities like Chloe Bailey, Laurie Hernandez, and Shay Mitchell have already hopped on the trend. Now, Jordyn Woods' "Buss It" challenge video is taking over the internet and fans are totally shook.

"Buss It" samples Nelly's 2002 No. 1 hit "Hot in Herre," which is why the song may sound familiar. For the first half of the challenge, users lip sync Nelly's line, "Checkin' your reflection and tellin' your best friend/ Like, 'Girl, I think my butt gettin' big," before they show off their glammed up look while dancing to the "Buss It" chorus.

In Bailey's video, the star traded a Versace robe and shower cap for a '90s-inspired crop top and black skirt with high slits. Meanwhile, Hernandez started off in nothing but a towel before she transitioned into a gorgeous white ensemble with red lipstick.

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, Woods joined in on the fun, and it may be one of the best entries yet. In the beginning of her rendition, she wore a sweatshirt and leggings while rocking no makeup. Once the chorus kicked in, Woods dropped it down low and twerked to the song perfectly on beat. She changed into a black crop top and pants combo with her makeup and hair both done. At the end, she came up close to the camera, and she looked so gorgeous, she was literally glowing.

Watch Woods' iconic "Buss It" Challenge below.

Fans were understandably shook seeing Woods before and after. "Jordyn Woods came through and stole the whole challenge," one person wrote.

"I was this close to giving Chloe the bussit challenge crown and here come Jordyn Woods my goodness....," another tweeted.

Check out more reactions below.

Judging from what fans are saying, Woods totally won the "Buss It" challenge. Everyone else might as well pack it up.