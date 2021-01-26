There's no shortage of influencers who have tried out the freshest trend heating up TikTok this winter. Erica Banks' trap anthem "Buss It" has truly taken over the internet, and now several A-listers are dancing along to the bop, too. These celebrity "Buss It" challenge videos are so fierce, they'll make you want to try out the audio for yourself.

Although "Buss It" came out in 2020, the song only caught on among TikTok's top influencers during the first week of January 2021. The challenge associated with the song likely went viral because of how popular transformation videos are on the app. Gurus, models, and everyday users were quick to transform themselves specially for the song's beat drop, revealing their fiercest looks while bobbing back and forth in a low squat. It's an easy trend, but the satisfying payoff of seeing any one user's final form is what helped skyrocket the videos' view counts beyond the tens of millions range.

The "Buss It" trend shows no signs of slowing down, and the song's creator is only building the hype at this point. Banks, a Texas rapper signed to former MLB player Carl Crawford's label, excited her fans when she announced she wanted Nicki Minaj to hop on the song's remix. If the Queen of Rap jumps on the track, "Buss It" is guaranteed to dominate TikTok and the charts.

While fans of Banks continue to try out their own renditions of the "Buss It" challenge, scroll down and check out several celebrities' fine-tuned takes on the trend. From rappers to YouTubers, everyone in Hollywood is dropping it low for the viral hit.

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods' "Buss It" challenge totally took over the internet, and for good reason. The reality TV star looks phenomenal, and she demonstrated you don't need a fancy backdrop to make it all work. Just use your closet and dip down low.

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey's rendition saw her do a full transformation into a stage-ready look. Even if she wasn't doing it alongside her sister, Chloe x Halle fans still agreed the artist was serving up looks for days.

Nikita Dragun

Nikita Dragun's take on the trend is both sultry and humorous, just like her YouTube tutorials. The makeup guru captioned the video, "Who said plastic don't shake?" Well, likely nobody will say that now!

Laurie Hernandez

Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez absolutely slayed the "Buss It" challenge, but in the comments she noted the video was only for "one person." When a fan asked if the special someone saw her take on the trend, Hernandez gave a simple confirmation, but no indication who that person was.

Larray

Larray's rendition of the trend saw him switch up into a purply-pink goth look.

Lele Pons

Lele Pons' take on the viral trend went super viral, garnering her over 6.5 million likes in just two weeks. It's an impressive feat, but so is squatting in those heels and still managing to look fierce!

Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea stunned her fans when she released her "Buss It" video; draped in a beige two-piece ensemble, she looks as ready as ever to take on the music industry. Her video has only been up for a little over a week, but it's already amassed over 10 million views.