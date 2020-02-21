National Margarita Day is on Saturday, Feb. 22. In honor of the celebration, there are some discounts from major restaurants that you won't want to miss out on. These National Margarita Day 2020 deals include boozy sips for under $3.

You'll probably spot deals on National Margarita Day at some of your local spots in addition to the many national chain deals going on. From deep discounts on boozy drinks to free cocktail kits to help you make margaritas at home, National Margarita Day is bringing some zest to your weekend with these fun deals. Of course, you must be 21 years or older to take advantage of them.

1. $2.22 margaritas at Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze is celebrating National Margarita Day by selling its Classic Margaritas for just $2.22 on Saturday, Feb. 22.

2. $5 margarita at Chili's

To celebrate National Margarita Day the Chili's way, customers who go to a location on Saturday, Feb. 22 can order its famous Presidente Margarita or February's Margarita of the Month, the Hearts on Fire 'Rita, for just $5. Chili's Hearts on Fire 'Rita is a blend of Maker's Mark Bourbon, Fireball, Cinnamon Whisky, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, grenadine, and sour mix.

You can also take home a free commemorative cup while supplies last.

Courtesy of Chili's

3. Postmates' free Don Julio pack

From Thursday, Feb. 20 through Saturday, Feb. 22, customers who are 21 years and older can score a free Don Julio Party Pack. The deal is good in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Orange County, and San Francisco in California as well as in New York City and Miami, Florida. Curated by Lil Jon, the free National Margarita Day pack will help you make a Lil Marg with its fresh limes, fun themed tote bag, coasters, cups, reusable metal straws, and a couple extras. If you're in eligible city, you can simply select the Don Julio Party Pack, and it's yours for free while supplies last.

Customers not in the lucky party pack cities can order Don Julio Blanco tequila from Postmates and get free delivery with code "DONJULIO".

Courtesy of Postmates

4. Free boozy ice cream from IT'SUGAR & Tipsy Scoop

IT'SUGAR, Tipsy Scoop, and Altos Tequila teamed up for National Margarita Day to give customers free scoops of Mango Margarita sorbet — which is made with tequila — to the first 100 customers to make it into the shops on Saturday, Feb. 22. To get in on the scoop action, customers in Dallas, Texas; Myrtle, Beach, Florida; and Las Vegas, Nevada; can visit an IT'SUGAR store, while those in Manhattan and Brooklyn in New York can get a scoop at Tipsy Scoop Stores.

Courtesy of Tipsy Scoop / IT'SUGAR

5. $5 margaritas at On The Border

Mexican food chain On The Border has been celebrating National Margarita Day all month long. Through Feb. 22, you can get $5 1800 Grande 'Ritas on the rocks, frozen, or straight up. Participation may vary, so make sure your local On The Border is offering the deal beforehand.

On The Border

6. Applebee's $1 drink of the month deal

While this isn't a tequila sip, if you're looking to score deep discounts on National Margarita Day, you can't go wrong with Apple's monthly $1 offering. February's drink is Applebee's Vodka Strawberry Lemonade, made with vodka, tangy lemonade, and sweet strawberry served up in a 10-ounce mug all for just $1.

7. Chuy's $2 upgrades

Customers at Chuy's can upgrade any regular House or Frozen Rita to a Grande for $2 on National Margarita Day and take home a commemorative cup. Plus, if you post a photo from your National Margarita Day at Chuy's with the hashtag, #ChuysRitaDay, you'll automatically be entered to win a free dinner for two.

8. $5 drink deals at TGI Friday's

You can even get some discounted drinks sans tequila on National Margarita Day. TGI Friday's has a February deal on drinks, including a $5 Shimmering Diva cocktail with Bacardi, Aperol, and cherry Bordeaux and a $5 Hurricane, made with Southern Comfort, passionfruit, and grenadine.

9. McCormick and Schmick's $5 deal

McCormick and Schmick's is offering a $5 deal on House Margaritas on National Margarita Day at participating locations nationwide. They're also serving up a $6 Ancho Chile Margarita to spice up your night.

10. Margaritaville's frozen margarita maker & $100 gift card giveaway

From now through the end of February, you can enter to win a frozen margarita maker from Margaritaville, plus a $100 Margaritaville gift card, to keep you sipping on margaritas through the rest of the year. You can enter online here or in a Margaritavilla restaurant location.

The big day is just around the corner, so get ready to grab some friends to enjoy some cheap sips.