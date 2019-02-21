PSA: National Margarita Day is on Friday, Feb. 22. If you haven't already cleared your calendar for lunch or set up a happy hour date with your BFFs, consider this your reminder to make plans. Next up: Where should you go? Lucky for you, there are plenty of great places to celebrate your favorite island-inspired cocktail. I've done the heavy lifting for you and rounded up some of the best offers out there. These National Margarita Day 2019 deals will help you celebrate without breaking the bank.

A margarita is a cocktail that's typically made with tequila, lime juice, and citrus flavors like orange liqueur. I'm not breaking any news here, but this round up includes a variety of twists on the classic margarita. I just want to give the tried and true cocktail the attention it deserves for a minute (although the drink will get plenty of love on Friday).

So, who dreamed up this refreshing, lime-flavored libration? Well, historians can't say for sure, according to National Geographic. Some stories say the drink was first developed by a Mexican restaurant owner in 1938. While others attribute the recipe to a Texas socialite. Honestly, who really knows. I'm just thankful for margaritas.

David Wondrich, who has studied the history of cocktails, said the drink can likely be traced back to the 1930s and 1940s when people liked to mix alcohol, citrus juice, and grenadine together and pour it over ice, per National Geographic. Back then, this adult beverage was known as a "daisy." Eventually, someone had the bright idea to mix tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, and soda together. And that's a brief history of how the margarita came to be. Now, here are quite a few National Margarita Day deals (thanks to some help from Offers.com) that will have you clinking your glass all day long.

1 Bahama Breeze Courtesy of Bahama Breeze Kick back with Bahama Breeze on National Margarita Day. The restaurant is serving up its Classic Margarita cocktail for just $2.22. The deal is valid for two days only on Thursday, Feb. 21 and Friday, Feb. 22.

2 Chili's Chili's What's better than one margarita? Three. Chili's is giving you all of the options on National Margarita Day by offering the following flavors for just $5: Tropical Sunrise Margarita, Blueberry & Pineapple Margarita, and the Cuervo Blue Margarita.

3 Chuy's Chuy's Chuy’s has $1 off Top-Shelf Skinny Ritas on Friday, Feb. 22. The Tex-Mex restaurant is also offering $1 floaters that you can add to any margarita. This deal is valid all day long. Stop by between 4 and 7 p.m. to enjoy free chips, salsa, queso, refried beans, and ground sirloin courtesy of the restaurant's Fully-Loaded Nacho Car.

4 Margaritaville Restaurant Margaritaville Calling all Parrot heads: Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville Restaurant is serving up a delicious National Margarita Day deal. A handful of Magaritaville Restaurants are offering deals like $3.99 traditional margaritas. This deal is valid only on Friday, Feb. 22 at participating locations. Take a look at some of the other location-specific Margaritaville Restaurant deals for National Margarita Day. For obvious reasons, this might be the ultimate place to celebrate.

5 Miller’s Ale House Miller's Ale House Miller's Ale House will be pouring up margaritas for $2.22 each on National Margarita Day. You can choose from the House or Watermelon Margarita all day long. This deal is not valid in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Massachusetts.

6 On the Border On The Border On The Border is celebrating National Margarita Day from Feb. 8 - 22. The restaurant is offering its new Premium 1800 Gran 'Rita for $5. This one is made with 1800 silver tequila, Gran Gala orange liquor and fresh lime sour mix. Yum.

7 Tony Roma’s Tony Roma's Tony Roma's is putting its own spin on National Margarita Day by declaring Feb. 22 International Romarita Day. The deal includes $4 Classic Romarita's and is valid from Feb. 18 - 22. You can also upgrade to a premium Romarita and get $2 off.

9 Dos Caminos Dos Caminos Dos Caminos will be offering three different margarita flavors on National Margarita Day. You can choose from the Jalapeño Margarita, El Camino, and the Kiwi Coconut Margarita. The beverages will be available at Dos Caminos locations on Feb. 22.

10 Yard House Courtesy of Yard House Yard House wins for the prettiest margarita. The Magic Margarita is a new, color-changing cocktail that uses Don Julio Blanco infused with butterfly pea flower. Just pour in the sidecar of Citrus Agave to watch the drink go from purple to pink. This drink starts at $12.95. Stop by during happy hour to get $2 off. Prices vary by location.

11 Olive Garden Courtesy of Olive Garden Olive Garden is unveiling the new Passion Fruit Mostcato 'Rita. This beverage is made with Jose Cuervo Especial Silver tequila blended with chilled Moscato and passion fruit puree. It's available starting at $6.75. Prices may vary by location.