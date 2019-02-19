Valentine's Day has come and gone, but there's another celebration on the horizon. National Margarita Day takes place on Friday, Feb. 22 and of course I'll be celebrating responsibly. Nothing reminds me quite like the dipping my toes in the blue ocean waters like sipping on a frosty margarita. There may still be snow on the ground, but Bahama Breeze's National Margarita Day 2019 deal is here to remind you that warmer weather is just around the corner.

Clear your calendars, because Bahama Breeze is coming in with a seriously legit deal that you'll want to sip on. The chain restaurant is kicking the fun up a notch and offering two days worth of National Margarita Day deals. On Thursday, Feb. 21 and Friday, Feb. 22, Bahama Breeze will be selling its Classic Margarita drink for just $2.22, according to the restaurant. This isn't some sort of special happy hour pricing, either. You can enjoy a Classic Margarita for less than $3 all day long, on both dates. The offer is valid at most Bahama Breeze restaurants, but not all. If you want to make extra sure that your local Bahama Breeze is participating in the National Margarita Day fun, just give the restaurant a ring before you get there.

Courtesy of Bahama Breeze Island Grille

Bahama Breeze's Classic Margarita is made with fresh limes and lemons and pressed sugarcane juice. These traditional margarita ingredients are hand-shaken together with Jose Cuervo Tequila for a delightfully refreshing sip of summer. The drink is finished off with a salted rim and slice of lime. There's nothing like a Classic Margarita to transport you (mentally, anyway) to the white sandy shores of the beach. (Quick, someone queue up Jimmy Buffet's Greatest Hits album.) And, for just $2.22, this limited time offer is certainly way cheaper than a plane ticket to Florida or another tropical destination.

In addition to the two-day drink deal, Bahama Breeze is also giving you another way to partake in National Margarita Day. The island-themed eatery is rolling out a new line of bath bombs, inspired by some of its margarita menu offerings. According to Bahama Breeze, the National Margarita Day bath bomb collection features the following scents:

Mystic Margarita: This yellow and pink color-changing bath bomb will leave you smelling like a tropical paradise. It has scents of pineapple, prickly pear, and passion fruit.

This yellow and pink color-changing bath bomb will leave you smelling like a tropical paradise. It has scents of pineapple, prickly pear, and passion fruit. Coconut-Pineapple Margarita: This pale yellow bath bomb is infused with relaxing coconut oils to nourish your skin, and smells like coconut and pineapples to help you live your best island life.

This pale yellow bath bomb is infused with relaxing coconut oils to nourish your skin, and smells like coconut and pineapples to help you live your best island life. Classic Margarita: This lime-colored bath bomb is just as simple as it's cocktail counterpart with scents of margaritas and flecks of sea salt sprinkled throughout.

Courtesy of Bahama Breeze Island Grille

The entire collection is available on the Latika Body Essentials website starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, according to Bahama Breeze. If you dropped the bomb on Galentine's Day gifts for your BFFs, this is your chance to make up for it. Just one whiff of these bath bombs and you'll be hightailing it to your nearest Bahama Breeze restaurant for a sip of something delicious. Cheers.