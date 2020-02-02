It's time to say cheers to the most romantic month of the year. Get ready to kick off Valentine's season with Chili's February Margarita of the Month. The bold beverage will definitely spice up your winter with its wild ingredients.

You can grab Chili's February Marg of the Month — the Hearts on Fire 'Rita — all February long for just $5. The exciting new drink is packed with premium booze. The innovative blend combines Maker's Mark bourbon, Fireball cinnamon whisky, Lunazul tequila, grenadine, and sour mix. The final result is an unexpectedly tasty sip that'll turn up the heat when you're out on the town this February. To top it off, just like all of Chili's special edition Margaritas of the Month, the drink only costs $5. That means you can raise a glass (or a few) this season without breaking the bank. If you're looking for a last minute Valentine's gift for that special someone, I'd recommend checking out Chili's Gift Tokens. There's a special Valentine's Day and Margarita of the Month token, and you can easily customize the amount you'd like to give.

There are even more exciting boozy additions coming your way at Chili's this winter. The chain will be adding the Frosé Rita to menus permanently on Feb. 17 as a way to thank fans for their margarita love over the years. The premium drink is a refreshing mix of Patrón Silver Tequila, Triple Sec, and Chili's fresh sour. The beachy sip is topped off with a fresh lime wedge.

Courtesy of Chili's

And do not forget to mark your calendar for National Margarita Day, which is Feb. 22. Chili's is celebrating the special occasion by offering fans premium margaritas for just $5 each. The drinks included in the promotion are the Cuervo Blue Margarita, the Tropical Sunrise Margarita, and the Blueberry Pineapple Margarita. You'll even get to keep the commemorative cup after you finish your marg in the restaurant, which you can use the next time you grab a round of drinks. The deals are available all day long while supplies last, so make sure to grab your pals and head to your local Chili's ASAP.