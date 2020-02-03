There's a new cocktail that's arrived just in time to melt hearts this Valentine's Day. Applebee's $1 Drink for February is an exciting sip that'll get you energized for any occasion. Whether you've planned a date night or a Galentine's party this holiday, you won't want to miss out on the limited-edition boozy beverage.

For the whole month of February, all day long, you can get Applebee's special Neighborhood Drink of the Month, the Vodka Strawberry Lemonade, for only $1. The drink is infused with vodka and the perfect balance of strawberry and lemonade, giving you a simple and sweet cocktail that'll pair well with any meal. Served in a 10-ounce mug, the beverage is a delightful pink color that'll surely spread the love during your festive holiday celebrations. Since the price, participation, and availability of the Neighborhood Drink of the Month depends on the restaurant, you'll want to check with your local Applebee's using the store locator before heading out.

While you're swinging by your local restaurant this season, make sure to check out Applebee's new Irresist-A-Bowls, which are available now for a limited time. There are five tasty new options starting at only $7.99, depending on the location. Your choices include the Southwest Lime-Grilled Chicken Bowl, which features Chipotle chicken or steak served over salad and rice; the Tex-Mex Lime-Grilled Shrimp Bowl, which includes cilantro rice and salad as well as delicious toppings like guac and salsa; the Crispy Orange Chicken Bowl, which includes your choice of orange chicken or shrimp, stir-fry vegetables, and almonds, all over a bed of cilantro rice; the Homestyle Chicken Bowl, which features mouthwatering chicken tenders over mashed potatoes and gravy; and the Chicken Bacon Mac & Cheese Bowl, a hearty pasta dish topped with creamy queso, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, and crispy onions.

Since the five options are all super different, you'll have the opportunity to try various combinations of flavors each time you visit Applebee's. If you're planning a cozy night in this winter, you can easily order take-out or delivery on Applebee's website. It's looking like February is about to be a month of feasting at Applebee's.