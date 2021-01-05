These Morning Routine Ideas From TikTok Will Start Your Day Off So Fresh

A brand new year is the perfect time for a fresh start. And what better way to begin each day than with a solid morning routine? No need to fret over what steps you can improve on, because there are morning routine ideas from TikTok that will totally inspire you.

#MorningRoutine is trending on TikTok with over two billion views, so you're not alone when it comes to looking for improvements or changes to starting your day. Scrolling through videos under the hashtag, you'll find really amazing ideas for both the early riser and those who would like to become one. While you may not be able to completely revamp your whole morning routine right away, you can conquer baby steps one day at a time until get you there.

Whether it's waking up earlier to make yourself a nutritious breakfast or leaving yourself enough time to squeeze in a yoga video, by the end of the year, you'll be a morning pro. You might even want to document your journey by recording videos of your morning routine for TikTok and see how it evolves from day one to day 365. All you need to do to get started with your journey is check out any of these nine morning routine TikToks.

1. Set Alarms With A Purpose TikTok One way to "trick" yourself into becoming a morning person is to set alarms that actually mean different things. This TikTok user sets three different alarms to get going in the morning. If you're someone who sets a million alarms just to ignore and press snooze, this might help you out. Each alarm has a purpose. For example, perhaps set your first alarm 30 minutes before you want to wake up. This might remind you to turn on your lights and start your coffee before snoozing for a few more minutes. Your second alarm can be 15 minutes later to scroll through TikTok. Your third alarm will signal getting out of bed.

2. Drink A Glass Of Water Right Away One way to get yourself going in the morning might be to drink a glass of water first thing. This TikToker has a water bottle nearby to drink before starting their skincare routine. As a fun incentive to hydrate, get yourself a cute water bottle that matches your vibe ($33, Takeya). One whole glass will not only help to get you going, but it'll encourage you to keep drinking to meet your daily water intake.

3. Use Your Breakfast Time To Journal Plan your breakfast wisely. While eating your homemade omelet or avocado toast, read or journal a bit. Instead of scrolling through Insta, use this time for quiet reflection. Get yourself a cute daily journal ($8, Copper & Brass) with colorful gel pens ($13, Arteza) you can't wait to use. If something is fun to do, the more likely it will be to keep it in your routine.

4. Be Sure To Make Your Bed It seems so simple, but making your bed can go a long way. The clean bed will give your day that fresh start feel you need. It'll also prevent you from getting back in it, because you don't want to mess up the work you just did.

5. Turn On Your Lights To Get You Going TikTok It can be hard to get going before your coffee, so one way to wake up is by turning on your lights and opening your blinds. Let that sunshine come through. You can even set your alarm across the room so you have to get up to turn it off. Since you're already up, turn on your lights. It's as simple as that.

6. Try Out The "SAVERS" Method This TikTok user recommends trying the "SAVERS" method, which has an action for each one of the letters. The actions are: silence, affirmations, visualization, exercise, reading, and scribing (journaling). Dedicate at least 10 minutes to each of these every morning and you'll feel totally pumped to start your day.

7. Start With Something That Brings You Joy Right now, your impulse first thing may be to grab your phone and start scrolling through every app. According to this TikTok user, you're allowing other people to set the tone for your day by dedicating that time to your phone. Instead, do something you love for five minutes to set your own tone.

8. Make A Plan To Change The Game "Change the game" is another method you can take on this year. This TikToker has a whiteboard with different sections of things they want to work on this year ($10, Blick). Each section has a list of tasks they can do. Create your own "change the game" board with personal goals and little ways to achieve those each and every day.