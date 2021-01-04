The beginning of the new year is a great time to start a fun and fresh project. If you love to be cozy all winter long and beyond, crafting a temperature blanket just may be the DIY you're looking for. Luckily, learning how to make the temperature blanket from TikTok is pretty simple and only requires a little bit of work one day at a time.

You may have come across a video or two on your FYP of someone making a #TemperatureBlanket recently. It's a perfect beginning-of-the-year project, because that's exactly how long it takes to complete — one year. Don't worry if committing to that long of a project sounds a bit intimidating. You only need to do one step per day that takes no longer than brewing a cup of coffee. And by the end of the year, you'll have something impressive that you made with your own two hands.

A temperature blanket is essentially a simple crochet blanket, but you must change the yarn color based on the average outdoor temperature. By the end of the year, you'll have a complete blanket that's vibrant and colorful AF. So, what are you waiting for? Now is the time to begin DIY-ing, so let's get started with these simple temperature blanket steps from TikTok.

1. Set Up Your Temperature String Guide TikTok Before you begin, you must set up your temperature guide. If you live in an area that has warm summers and very cold winters, your guide will be very different from someone who lives in someplace like sunny Los Angeles. Set up temperature ranges for each yarn color that make sense to your area of the country. Once you're done, be sure to keep this guide on hand. You'll need to reference it each day to know what color yarn to use.

2. Choose Colors That Will Give Your Blanket An Ombre Look Choosing your yarn colors is key to getting the blanket of your dreams. You can pick one main base color, and then select different shades to correspond to the various temperatures. This can create a sort-of ombre look. You can also choose colors that remind you of those temperatures, like a blue for colder weather and red for warmer days. That way, you can really get a sense of how the seasons change throughout the year.

3. Plan Out How Big You Want Your Blanket To Be If you work on your blanket consistently, you'll have 365 rows by the end of the year. That can be a pretty big blanket depending on how thick your yarn of choice is. Make sure to plan accordingly by crocheting the right amount for each row so your blanket's wide enough for how long it's going to be. One way to do that is by making a swatch and doing some calculations to see how many stitches you'd like to do.

4. Follow Some Crochet Tutorials If You're New Temperature blankets are great for anyone who crochets regularly and for anyone who's new to the craft. You just need to know the basics, and that's where crochet YouTube videos come in handy whether you need a refresher or a lesson.

5. Make Your Blanket Extra Special Since this is basically like a diary of your year in blanket form, be sure to document all the good times. One way to do that is by starting an actual diary to pair with your blanket. Jot down big events with the corresponding temperature color so you can look back at your blanket and remember anything special the day you crocheted a particular color. You could also add special markers to your blanket on important days like your birthday. For example, this particular TikToker added a golden strand on their blanket to mark the day they got engaged.