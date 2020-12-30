The Renaissance challenge has everyone on TikTok swooning over artfully crafted selfies. The trend uses the Time Warp Scan Effect on TikTok to make a normal photo look like an exquisite painting. You don't need expert PhotoShop skills or even a ballgown to look like royalty. Thanks to a few video tutorials, you can find out how to do the Renaissance challenge on TikTok in just a few steps.

Depending on the method you choose to follow, you'll need to download some extra editing apps in order to place the background of your choice in your photo. You can use the Al Gahaku program, Procreate Pocket, or PicsArt, and then the Videoleap Video Editor. You'll also need to pick out your favorite painting for a background. Then, you can really let your artistic design shine by posing with grapes to look absolutely regal in front of your mansion. The brush is in your hands to create your own work of art.

You're sure to make your followers' jaws drop when you post your take on this fun TikTok trend. When your followers see you channeling a royal role in another century, they'll crown you a TikTok goddess, eager to find out how to do the Renaissance challenge on TikTok, too.

Using The Time Warp Effect Is Key TikTok This TikTok shows how to edit your content to become a Renaissance painting. Part one explains to strike a pose using the Time Warp Scan on TikTok and screenshot the last frame. Then, head over to Al Gahaku and upload your photo to convert it to look like a painting. Screenshot your newly painted photo and bring both your original photo and the new one to Procreate. Import your unedited photo, layer the new one on top, and then change the opacity.

Brush Your Photo And Add A Renaissance Touch Be sure to use the eraser feature to erase any borders of your second screenshot. In the layer feature, click the damp brush option and move it over the photo to give it texture for a painted look. Then, import the Renaissance details into your photo. For example, this TikToker uses angel wings and a halo.

Use The PicsArt App For A Regal Background TikTok Follow the PicsArt method to completely transform your background to look like you're inside a castle. There's less texture in this method, but it's faster and saves a few steps. After using the Time Warp effect to take a video and screenshot the last image, open the photo in the PicsArt app and decide on a background image to upload. You can play around with the filters to the give your image an even grainier look, too.