Valentine's Day and the Olympics aren't often compared to one another but, in terms of their social media presences, I'd argue that the two actually share a striking similarity. On social media, Valentine's Day means two things: happily in love people are shoving their love in your face with sappy posts and bitter people are posting bitter memes and GIFs making fun of the holiday. On social media, the Olympics also has two meanings: people are putting up sappy posts about their countries winning and other people are posting funny memes. Now these memes about Valentine's Day and the Olympics combined have created a super meme of sorts, if you will.

Twitter user, Edd Dracott, has posted a series of hilarious memes using pictures of Olympics competitors to highlight the hilarious predicament of being single on Valentine's Day. So, yes, the two BEST sorts of hilarious memes have officially come together once and for all. He covers all of the being single on Valentine's Day bases, from sending a screenshot of that text from your ex to all your best friends to sliding into your crush's DM's to finally going on that romantic Valentine's Day dinner date...with your sister. Every hilarious conundrum is perfectly captured by a different Olympics-themed meme.

OK, are you ready for some Grade-A memes? Without further ado, it's time to check them out.

When you slide into all of your exes DM's in a desperate last ditch attempt to find a Valentine's Day date.

When that one annoying couple is determined to shove their love in your face this Valentine's Day.

When your crush texts you out of the blue and obvi you take a screenshot and put it in the group text to commission the help of your besties.

When you and your sibling are trying to enjoy just a platonic dinner date night that just so happens to fall on Valentine's Day and everyone makes a spectacle of it.

Nothing like watching true love unfold before your very eyes on the day where you are the most acutely aware of how lonely you really are.

When Valentine's Day chooses to happen even though you explicitly asked it not to. UGH, HOW RUDE.

Now, I cannot bring myself to end this post without adding an obligatory PSA to any single readers out there. As someone who spent the vast majority of her life as single (23 of my 24 years of existence, to be exact), I know that Valentine's Day can be a particularly annoying day to be single. Every other day of singleness is no big deal. For the most part, it's even nice! It gives you a sense of independence, it lets you focus on your friendships and, above all else, you have a free pass to constantly DO YOU.

But then Valentine's Day comes along and, even if you realize it's not that big of a deal and you don't really care about it, it's kind of hard not to let the coupley vibes get to you. Between the pink and red hearts lining the aisles of every drug store and every couple you forgot even existed shoving their love in your face all over social media, it becomes almost impossible to forget the fact that you're single. But this is just a friendly reminder that being single is OK! In fact, it's more than OK. It's GREAT. Keep doing you and don't let the social media posts get in your head.

